NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Wizards Vs. Trail Blazers Game Via BetOnline

Zach Wolpin
Tyus Jones Wizards pic

Tonight, the Wizards will be on the road to face the Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. EST. Washington is 4-22 this season, the second-worst record in the East. This past offseason, Washington traded away two of their best players Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. The team has struggled mightily because of this and they simply do not have the same start talent that others have around the league. 

Without Damian Lillard this season, the Blazers are off to a 7-19 start. They are 14th of out 15 teams in the Western Conference. Only the Spurs at 4-22 have the worst record. Portland got some solid players in return for Damian Lillard. However, they play in the West and there are already several teams who look like legit contenders this season. It’s hard to see the Blazers being able to keep up with the top teams in 2023-24.

The Wizards will be in Portland tonight to face the Trail Blazers

Ahead of Thursday’s matchup, you can visit BetOnline for all your NBA bets. We’ll look at the best prop bets for the Wizards vs. Trail Blazers game.

NBA Odds: Prop Bets for Wizards vs. Trail Blazers game

1. Tyus Jones Over 6.5 assists @ (-114) via BetOnline

In a three-team deal with the Grizzlies, Celtics, and Wizards, Tyus Jones was traded to Washington this offseason. He’d spent the past four seasons with Memphis, but the Wizards were happy to get Jones. In the past, he was a backup PG, but this season he’s started and played in all 26 games for Washington. Jones was patient and he finally got his opportunity to be a starting PG in the NBA.

This season, he’s averaging a career-high in points (11.8), rebounds (3.0), and assists (5.5) per game. His (27.3) minutes player per contest is also a career-high. Jones’ O/U for assists is set at (6.5) tonight vs. the Trail Blazers. He’s gone over that number in eight of his 26 games this season, including his last three in a row.

Bet Tyus Jones Over 6.5 assists (-114) @ BetOnline
 

2. Jerami Grant Over 23.5 points @ (-122) via BetOnline

Damian Lillard is no longer with Portland this season and the team has had to use several players to replace his production. Arguably the most important person on their roster this season is PF Jerami Grant. He’s in his second season with the team after signing before the start of 2022-23. Grant was born in Portland, Oregon, and is playing for his hometown team.

Tonight, his O/U for points is set at (23.5) vs. the Wizards. Grant has gone over that number in 11 of his 22 games played in 2023-24. His (22.7) points and (.412) three-point percentage are new career highs for the 29-year-old. The Trail Blazers will need a big game from Grant if they want to beat the Wizards at home.

Bet Jerami Grant Over 23.5 points (-122) @ BetOnline
 

3. Kyle Kuzma Over 35.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ (-118) via BetOnline

Kyle Kuzma is currently in his third season with the Wizards after being traded from the Lakers following 2020-21. The 28-year-old might be Washington’s most consistent player in 2023-24. They’ve struggled to win consistently this season and Washington only has four wins through their first 26 games.

Despite the lack of success as a team, Kuzma is still having a nice season with the Wizards. His (23.2) points and (4.2) assists per game are both career-highs for the 2020 NBA champion. Tonight, his O/U for points, rebounds, and assists are set at (35.5) vs, the Trail Blazers. Kuzma has gone over that number in 11 of his 26 games played this season.

Bet Kyle Kuzma Over 35.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-118) @ BetOnline
 

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
