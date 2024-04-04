At 13-63, the Pistons have the worst record in the NBA. It doesn’t help that they lost an NBA record 28 straight games earlier this season. Additionally, the team has lost 10 of their last 11 games. The 2023-24 season has been forgettable for Detroit. On Wednesday night, one unexpected player put on a dazzling performance.

Backup PG Malachi Flynn had a career-best night and scored 50 points. Detroit did lose the game to Atlanta but it will be a night that Flynn never forgets. His previous career-high before last night was 27 points. He blew that out of the water. The 25-year-old is now the third player in league history to score 50 points off the bench.

Malachi Flynn dropped a new career-high of 50 points in a loss to the Hawks on Wednesday night

Malachi Flynn had 50 points tonight and is now averaging 5.4 PPG for his career. That's the lowest career PPG average for a player with a 50+ point game in NBA history.



It’s been a bumpy season in 2023-24 for Piston’s PG Malachi Flynn. He started the year with the Toronto Raptors and was traded to the New York Knicks in a deal with O.G. Anunoby. He played 14 games for the Knicks before he was then traded to the Pistons. Flynn has been with Detroit since and has played in 17 games. The 25-year-old is averaging (4.6) points, (1.6) rebounds, and (1.6) assists per game. Malachi Flynn came out of nowhere to drop a 50-point game for the Pistons.

In 34 minutes, he had 50 points, five rebounds, three assists, and five steals. He was 5-9 from deep and 18-25 overall from the field. After the game, Flynn said it was hard to enjoy his big night because the team did not win. He was able to somewhat enjoy the moment. The former first-round pick said he’ll look back in a few days and reflect on it more. It’s not every day that a player who averages (5.4) points for his career goes out and has 50 points.

MALACHI FLYNN

3rd 50-PT game off the bench in NBA history

Most PTS off the bench in Pistons' history

2nd 50/5/5 game in Pistons' history. Joins Nick Anderson & Jamal Crawford. Joins Blake Griffin

** Joins Blake Griffinpic.twitter.com/9KDdPSZ6ed — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 4, 2024



Surprisingly, Malachi Flynn was only seven points away from setting a new franchise record. That puts into perspective just how magical of a night it was for the backup PG. Malachi Flynn is not the type of player who you expect to see drop 50 points in a game. He’s a career backup and has only made 21 starts. Additionally, his 50 points vs. the Hawks were (4.4) percent of the points he’s scored in his entire professional career.