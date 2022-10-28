Countries
philadelphia phillies vs houston astros player prop bets for world series game 1

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Player Prop Bets For World Series Game 1: Verlander Under Strikeouts Leads Our Picks

Updated

23 mins ago

on

World Series

The 2022 MLB World Series gets underway at 8pm EST in Texas on Friday, and our baseball experts have been busy delving into the stats to bring you their top player prop picks for Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros.

MLB World Series Player Prop Picks Game 1

 

RELATED: ‘MLB World Series Schedule: Dates, Times and TV Channel

 

MLB World Series Odds

Ready for the action, you can find our top player prop picks, as well as the latest MLB betting odds for tonight’s opening game.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Philadelphia Phillies +165 BetOnline logo
Houston Astros -190 BetOnline logo

 

World Series Player Prop Pick 1: Justin Verlander Over 6.5 Strikeouts @ +110 with BetOnline

Throughout the postseason so far, only San Diego’s Yu Darvish have managed to record seven strikeouts or more against the Phillies, but Justin Verlander has enjoyed an extraordinary season and is certainly a shoe-in for the Al Cy Young Award for the best pitcher.

The 39-year-old recorded five hitless innings last time out against Philadelphia, and has six strikeouts in seven of his last 10 starts – we think he can hit the over 6.5 mark set for the first game.

Back Verlander Pick With BetOnline

 

World Series Player Prop Pick 2: Bryce Harper Over 1.5 Total Bases @ +114 with BetOnline

For our second World Series pick, we have predicted Bryce Harper to hit the over implied total for bases at 1.5.

While Verlander has been in impeccable pitching form, he will be up against Phillies hitter Bryce Harper, who has hit this mark in all but one his last 11 games.

Harper has hit .344 off fastballs, .311 off sliders, and .316 off curveballs this season and if anyone has the capacity to deal with Verlander’s box of tricks, it is him.

 

Back Harper Pick With BetOnline

 

 

 

 

