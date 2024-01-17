The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the most unceremonious endings to a season that you will see from an NFL team in 2023. After starting the year with the league’s best record at 10-1, the team hit a wall, losing 5 of their final 6 regular season games and doing so against teams like the Giants and Cardinals who had nothing to play for.

NFL: Could The Eagles Fire Nick Siriani?

Nick Sirianni could be the problem in Philadelphia Rewind to the Super Bowl when Sirianni was taunting the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts had to make him stop… was this a sign?pic.twitter.com/au4XxCRESg — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 16, 2024

There have been plenty of fingers that have been pointed, during and after the downfall. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went from mid-season MVP favorite to being borderline ineffective in comparison to his early performance, and there is reason to believe that there is a serious disconnect between the team and star wide receiver AJ Brown.

But behind it all is what many are assuming is an unhappy bunch of players. Rumors have swirled that head coach Nick Siriani had “lost the locker room”, many of which were retroactive, with one quote saying that the Eagles were the “most unhappy 10-1 NFL team ever”.

Philadelphia capped off their epic slide on Monday night, losing to the 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At times during the game, they appeared lifeless, as if lack of effort was a factor. That is usually something that falls on the shoulders of the head coach, broadcast cameras showed Eagles’ owner Jeff Lurie was visibly upset during and after the contest.

Mike Vrabel Is The Current Favorite To Land The Potential Job

Jason Kelce says Nick Sirianni is a great head coach. Says nobody — players, coaches, himself — was good enough this year. Says Sirianni does a lot of great things as a head coach #Eagles pic.twitter.com/HOYCQ5bmL7 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 17, 2024

So will he make a move? Will Nick Siriani be fired and will the Eagles be added to the list of NFL franchises searching for a head coach?

And who would replace him? Here are some of the more interesting choices on the board at BetOnline:

Mike Vrabel (-150)

Recently let go from his position as head coach of the Titans, it was thought that Vrabel would be the choice to succeed Bill Belichick in New England. But the Patriots were the first to make a hire, and Vrabel’s name is one of the best available. There haven’t been any interviews scheduled for him as of yet, but his hard-nosed, smash-mouth approach could be just the right for Philly as a Siriani replacement.

Bill Belichick (+400)

If Siriani is fired, then the vacancy is Philadelphia will be one of the most attractive. With arguably the greatest head coach of all-time potentially looking for a job, it is thought that he will essentially have his pick of where he wants to chase the all-time wins record. But would Belichick rather take on a project from scratch like the Atlanta Falcons, or join a team like the Eagles that already have star players but a closing championship window?

Bobby Slowik (+400)

If Lurie wants to follow the trends of the rest of the NFL and hire from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, then Slowik could be the choice for the job. After working as an assistant for the 49ers from 2017-2022, he became the offensive coordinator for the Texans in 2023, and is now one of the hottest young names among the giants that are also a part of the hiring process.