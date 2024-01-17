Betting

NFL Odds: Who Would Replace Nick Siriani If He’s Fired By The Eagles?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz titansmikevrabelfinalgamejaguarswalkofffield
rsz titansmikevrabelfinalgamejaguarswalkofffield

The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the most unceremonious endings to a season that you will see from an NFL team in 2023. After starting the year with the league’s best record at 10-1, the team hit a wall, losing 5 of their final 6 regular season games and doing so against teams like the Giants and Cardinals who had nothing to play for.

NFL: Could The Eagles Fire Nick Siriani?

There have been plenty of fingers that have been pointed, during and after the downfall. Quarterback Jalen Hurts went from mid-season MVP favorite to being borderline ineffective in comparison to his early performance, and there is reason to believe that there is a serious disconnect between the team and star wide receiver AJ Brown.

But behind it all is what many are assuming is an unhappy bunch of players. Rumors have swirled that head coach Nick Siriani had “lost the locker room”, many of which were retroactive, with one quote saying that the Eagles were the “most unhappy 10-1 NFL team ever”.

Philadelphia capped off their epic slide on Monday night, losing to the 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At times during the game, they appeared lifeless, as if lack of effort was a factor. That is usually something that falls on the shoulders of the head coach, broadcast cameras showed Eagles’ owner Jeff Lurie was visibly upset during and after the contest.

Mike Vrabel Is The Current Favorite To Land The Potential Job

So will he make a move? Will Nick Siriani be fired and will the Eagles be added to the list of NFL franchises searching for a head coach?

And who would replace him? Here are some of the more interesting choices on the board at BetOnline:

Mike Vrabel (-150)

Recently let go from his position as head coach of the Titans, it was thought that Vrabel would be the choice to succeed Bill Belichick in New England. But the Patriots were the first to make a hire, and Vrabel’s name is one of the best available. There haven’t been any interviews scheduled for him as of yet, but his hard-nosed, smash-mouth approach could be just the right for Philly as a Siriani replacement.

Bet on Mike Vrabel Next Eagles Coach (-150) at BetOnline

Bill Belichick (+400)

If Siriani is fired, then the vacancy is Philadelphia will be one of the most attractive. With arguably the greatest head coach of all-time potentially looking for a job, it is thought that he will essentially have his pick of where he wants to chase the all-time wins record. But would Belichick rather take on a project from scratch like the Atlanta Falcons, or join a team like the Eagles that already have star players but a closing championship window?

Bobby Slowik (+400)

If Lurie wants to follow the trends of the rest of the NFL and hire from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, then Slowik could be the choice for the job. After working as an assistant for the 49ers from 2017-2022, he became the offensive coordinator for the Texans in 2023, and is now one of the hottest young names among the giants that are also a part of the hiring process.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
Malik Beasley Bucks pic
Betting

LATEST NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Wednesday’s Bucks Vs. Cavaliers Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 17 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN6
Betting
How To Bet On UFC 297 In Canada – Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For UFC 297 Betting
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 17 2024

If you are looking for the best Canada sports betting sites for UFC 297 bonuses you’ve come to the right place. With over $12,000 in betting offers to claim from…

Sean Strickland UFC 1
Betting
How To Bet On UFC 297 In USA – Best US Sports Betting Sites For UFC 297
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 17 2024

Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis goes down this weekend and we have all the information you need to bet on UFC 297 in the USA, or ANY US state…

rsz 2023 yearender 21 2024 01 13 15 44 57
Betting
NBA Odds: Could Klay Thompson Be Traded To The Philadelphia 76ers?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 17 2024
Dricus Du Plessis UFC photo IMAGN9
Betting
Bovada Free Bet For UFC 297: $750 Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis Betting Offer
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 17 2024
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN
Betting
BetOnline Free Bet For UFC 297: $1,000 Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis Betting Offer
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 17 2024
Best Tennis Betting Sites
Betting
Get a $1,250 Australian Open Sportsbook Bonus With Betwhale – Best Tennis Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 17 2024
Arrow to top