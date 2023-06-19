PFF Ranks Cincinnati Bengals Receivers As #1 Unit In The NFL

Pro Football Focus has been releasing their rankings of players across the NFL in different categories, and last week they created the list of the best receiving groups in the league.

PFF Says Bengals Have Best Receiving Group In The NFL

Wide receiver talent is abundant in today’s game. The league has become more and more pass-happy as the years have gone by, strengthening the importance of the quarterback and boosting the statistical output of the pass catchers. Guys like Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and DaVante Adams regularly put up impressive numbers on Sundays, and are some of the biggest stars in the NFL.

There may be a consensus to whom the top-3 or top-5 receivers in the league are, but what about the receiving corps as a whole? Which team boasts the best group of pass catchers?

For the list put out by PFF, they included all pass catchers. Tight ends made a difference when making these rankings, as well as running backs who excel with their hands coming out of the backfield.

For that reason, the Cincinnati Bengals were the choice for the team with the best receivers. PFF mentions not only Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd as the best receiver trio, but the added threats of running back Joe Mixon and tight end Irv Smith Jr. give quarterback Joe Burrow the NFL’s best stable of weapons.

Eagles, Dolphins, 49ers Are Next 3

“The Bengals were No. 1 on our receiving corps rankings last year and remain the top dog heading into 2023.” Ranking all 32 receiving corps in the NFL ⬇️https://t.co/2S0aHADafY — PFF (@PFF) June 18, 2023

But there are some other strong units as well. The Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles made the list in second place, with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith forming what is the best duo in the NFC. Challenging them for that spot could be the San Francisco 49ers, who have high hopes that Brandon Aiyuk will make a leap and become a dominant threat opposite of Deebo Samuel. They come in at 4th on the list.

In 3rd place is the Miami Dolphins, who have the dynamic duo of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill at their disposal. PFF says that they are the hardest duo to game plan for week in and week out, and that they couldn’t be placed lower than third based on that fact alone.

At the very bottom of the list sit both the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, whose best recivers are Adam Thielen and Robert Woods, respectfully. They are the teams that selected quarterbacks with the first two picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the rookies could have a tough time throwing to less-than-stellar receiving corps.

