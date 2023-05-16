NFL

Cincinnati Bengals Working On A Joe Burrow Extension

Owen Jones
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently working on a contract extension for their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow.

It is only a matter of time when they will get this contract extension done. Ever since he was drafted, Burrow has been one of the more consistent quarterbacks in the NFL. Burrow has already lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance and two AFC Championships. In only three season as the starter he’s won Comeback Player of the Year in 2021 and led the league in completion percentage.

With a potential contract extension looming, Burrow wants to keep his core of wide receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Burrow wants those guys to get paid.

 

Joe Burrow’s journey with the Bengals began in 2020 when he was selected as the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Burrow had  an impressive college career at LSU. He led the Tigers to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy, Burrow arrived in Cincinnati with high expectations.

The Cincinnati Bengals are favorites to win the AFC North at +115 according to Ohio sportsbooks.

In his rookie season, Burrow displayed exceptional potential and leadership despite facing numerous challenges. Unfortunately, his promising year was cut short when he suffered a devastating knee injury that required surgery. However, his performance up until that point showcased his talent and poise. He has earned the recognition as one of the league’s brightest young stars.

Recognizing Burrow’s tremendous potential, the Bengals are willing to secure his services for the long term. Contract extensions are often a way for teams to solidify their commitment to a player and provide stability for both parties. By working out a contract extension with Burrow, the Bengals are not only investing in his future but also sending a clear message to the fans and the league that he is their quarterback for years to come.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
Owen Jones

