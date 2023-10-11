Soccer

Paul Merson Makes Blunt Tottenham Hotspur Prediction Despite Unbeaten Premier League Start

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Tottenham Hotspur Are Still Unbeaten In Premier League
Arsenal legend Paul Merson has claimed current leaders Tottenham Hotspur will not win the Premier League this season, saying a top-four finish would be an extraordinary result for them.

Under new manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2023-24 Premier League season. Spurs have won six of their eight matches so far, emerging as the league leaders ahead of second-placed Arsenal by goals scored (18 to 16).

Fans are hoping to see the Lilywhites mount their first title challenge since the 2016-17 season, but former midfielder Merson believes their focus should be on a top-four finish.

Merson Makes Blunt Premier League Prediction After Tottenham’s Win Over Luton

Writing for Sky Sports, Merson lauded Tottenham for beating Luton Town 1-0 with a man down on Saturday (October 7) but said that a Premier League challenge was out of reach.

The former England international said:

It was a funny game! [against Luton] I was sitting there in the first 15 minutes thinking, ‘If Harry Kane was playing now, the game would have been over,’ given the number of chances they missed.

Then Spurs did not look like scoring after that, bar the goal. But fair play to them, going down to 10 men and digging in and getting a result, you have to hold your hands up. I know Luton are right down at the bottom, but it is still hard. Spurs gave away a few chances, but in the end I thought they dug in and showed a new side to Tottenham.

He added:

So fair play to them, they are top of the league at the moment – will they stay there? No, but that is not the point.

If they were to get in the Champions League next season, then that would be an unbelievable season for Tottenham.

Man City Are Still The Team To Beat, Claims Merson

Despite Manchester City’s ongoing slump, Merson backed the English champions to recover and go for gold.

The two-time English champion added:

You look at their [Man City] squad and it is much bigger than everyone else’s. 

Any side that finishes above Man City this season will be league champions. There is no way two or three teams will finish above them.”

Having suffered consecutive defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal, City have slipped to third place in the Premier League standings. They will return to Premier League action with a clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 21.

Arrow to top