Arsenal Salaries: Wages Of The Gunners’ New Signings Revealed

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Arsenal are flying high in the Premier League this season, and much of it is down to the excellent business they did over the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta’s side brought four top players to the club between July and September. Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber joined the club permanently while goalkeeper David Raya agreed to move to north London on a one-year loan deal.

Wages Of Arsenal’s New Signings Revealed

According to the data we procured from Capology, the four newcomers are not on the same level when it comes to wages. Havertz, who joined from Chelsea in a $79.59 million deal (by today’s rate) in July 2023, is currently Arsenal’s highest-paid player. The German attacker takes home around a cool $17.8 million per year or $341,598 per week. He has edged out last year’s marquee signing Gabriel Jesus, who is on a $323,298/week deal.

In second place, we have Declan Rice, who joined Arteta’s side for a club-record $123.74 million fee from West Ham United. He earns a handsome $15.2 million per year or $292,799 per week at Arsenal. Both Havertz and Rice have nearly five years remaining on their Arsenal contracts.

Timber, who moved from Ajax for $42.45 million, is the third-highest earner amongst newcomers, with the defender making $5.7 million per year or $109,799 per week in north London. The former Ajax man also sees his contract expire in June 2028.

In last place sits Brentford loanee Raya, who reportedly takes home just under $5.4 million/year or $103,699/week. The Spaniard has dethroned Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners’ first-choice goalkeeper but makes just under $43,000 less than him every week.

Declan Rice Has Been Arsenal’s Best Transfer This Season

The Gunners have been shown a lot more authority since Rice’s addition in midfield. The England international has allowed the Londoners to be mobile without compromising on defensive integrity.

With him pulling the strings in a deep midfield position, the Gunners have held their own even against the most formidable teams in the division. The best of Rice came to the fore against Manchester City on October 8, with him helping Arteta’s side to bag their first league win over City since 2015. Rice, 24, has played all eight of Arsenal’s Premier League matches so far, scoring once.

Arsenal are currently second in Premier League standings, trailing league leaders Tottenham Hotspur just on goals scored (18 vs 16).

