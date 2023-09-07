NFL

Panthers Injury Report: Top Two WRs Miss Practice, Questionable For Sunday

Anthony R. Cardenas
Bryce Young will be starting his NFL career on Sunday as the Carolina Panthers hit the road to play against the Atlanta Falcons, and the rookie quarterback could be limited in who he targets in his first game.

Panthers Could Be Limited In Young’s Weapons On Sunday

Young joins CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson as the first-year quarterbacks who will be under center for their respective teams in Week 1. Each is in a unique situation, but the Panthers have one of the better skill position groups of the three. Carolina has wide receivers who have plenty of experience, with a handful of 1,000 yard seasons under their collective belts.

But health will apparently be an issue for the group going heading into the season. It was reported that both Adam Thielen and DJ Chark Jr. missed practice on Thursday, and are listed as questionable for Sunday.

Thielen was signed this past offseason, and gives Young and the Panthers a reliable veteran who still has some juice in the tank, having scored 20 touchdowns over the past three seasons. But his name surprisingly popped up on the injury report on Wednesday, and he was said to be limited in practice. He missed Thursday’s session altogether.

Carolina Is A 3.5-Point Underdog

Chark Jr. is also entering his first year with Carolina, and has dealt with injury issues over the past two seasons with the Jaguars and the Lions. He has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early August, and it is unclear whether he’ll be ready to go against the Falcons. He, too, missed practice on Thursday.

Should both players be out, Young could be held back by his lack of options. Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr, and Laviska Shenault Jr. are the next three wide receivers listed on the depth chart, but Marshall is dealing with an injury himself and is listed as questionable.

Young and the Panthers will be underdogs against the Falcons, who are favored by 3.5. The game will take place this coming Sunday at 1PM Eastern and will be broadcast on FOX.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Arrow to top