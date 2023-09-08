Rookie quarterbacks making their first NFL starts generally need all the help and support that they can get. For Carolina Panthers signal caller Bryce Young, he may be starting off behind the 8-ball when it comes to his weapon options for Sunday’s season opener against the Falcons.

Panthers Will Be Without Chark On Sunday, Thielen Questionable

The #Panthers ruled out WR DJ Chark (hamstring) for Sunday’s game vs. Atlanta, while WR Adam Thielen (ankle) is questionable. pic.twitter.com/BCa2SUZUOC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2023

Adam Thielen and DJ Chark Jr are the top two wide receivers listed on the depth chart for the Panthers, and figured to be the team’s starters heading into the season. They are both newcomers, having been signed by Carolina in the offseason, bringing different levels of veteran presences in order to help Young develop.

Things haven’t started off very well on the availability front. Both Thielen and Chark have been dealing with injury issues as the start of the season approaches, and they’ll adversely affect the Panthers on Sunday.

It was announced on Friday morning that DJ Chark Jr. will be forced to sit out of Sunday’s game, as his hamstring issue has not healed enough for him to be a go. On top of that, the Panthers have also announced that Theilen’s final desination will be listed as questionable, meaning that his status is in jeopardy as well.

Depleted WR Group If Neither Can Go

Who will Bryce Young be throwing to if both of his top targets are gone for the day? The next wide receiver listed on the depth chart is Jonathan Mingo, who is a rookie that was pick by Carolina in the second round of the 2023 Draft. Behind him are Terrace Marshall Jr. (who is dealing with an injury of his own), Laviska Shenault Jr., and Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

Young isn’t the only rookie quarterback that will be starting on Sunday. CJ Stroud will make his debut for the Texans, and Anthony Richardson will get the call for the Colts.

The Panthers will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 1PM Eastern.

