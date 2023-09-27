NFL

Panthers Injury Report: Bryce Young Back To Practice On Wednesday

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 16898288640
rsz 16898288640

Number 1 overall pick Bryce Young was forced to miss the first game of his young career last Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. But he returned to practice on Wednesday for the Panthers, and he could be back as early as this coming Sunday.

Panthers News: Bryce Young Returns To Practice Wednesday

Young had mixed results in his first two NFL games. He had a sub-60 completion percentage and threw as many interceptions (2) as he did touchdowns, and most importantly, Carolina started 0-2. But there were some nice plays made, and he shows flashes of the talent that made him the top pick in the last draft.

But growing pains and the learning curve are things that rookie quarterbacks must always overcome, and there is plenty of time for improvement for Young and the Panthers.

Not if he misses games, though. Carolina lost at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, doing so with their backup quarterback under center. But the apparently ageless Andy Dalton put up better numbers in one game than Young did in his first two, throwing for 361 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. It was the best offensive showing for the Panthers in the young season, but their defense gave up 37 points to keep them winless.

Carolina Wants Young To Get The Reps

There isn’t much to play for in Carolina this year, as the 2023 season is being used as a development year for the team and their rookie quarterback. They’ll want to get him all the reps that they can, as opposed to letting Dalton get playing time. The veteran may give them the best chance to win on a week-to-week basis, but Young is the starter and preferred choice for a reason.

In that regard, the news is positive for the Panthers this week. Bryce Young returned to practice on Wednesday, though it was unclear at the time of writing just how full of a participant he would be. But his presence is a good sign regardless, and the team is hoping that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Like Carolina, Minnesota is winless and will be hungry for their first victory of the season. Kirk Cousins is the league’s leading passer in yardage, but the team has struggled with turnovers, which has let to an 0-3 start. As of Wednesday morning, the Vikings are 3.5 point favorites.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 16898288640
NFL

LATEST Panthers Injury Report: Bryce Young Back To Practice On Wednesday

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14min
Sam Howell sacked pic
NFL
What can the Commanders do to make sure Sam Howell doesn’t continue to take multiple sacks per game?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

The Washington Commanders started the season 2-0 after beating the Cardinals and Broncos. In Week 3, they were humbled 37-3 at home vs. the Buffalo Bills. Through three games, Sam…

USATSI 21496038 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jazz Sports NFL Week 4 Betting Offer: $2500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h

You can claim the Jazz Sports NFL Week 4 betting offer of up to $2500 in American Football free bets by just guiding through the easy steps below. How To…

USATSI 21493913 168397130 lowres
NFL
Sportsbetting.ag Offers $1000 in Free Bets For NFL Week 4
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
USATSI 21496299 168397130 lowres
NFL
BetUS NFL Free Bets: $2500 Betting Welcome Offer For Week 4
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
USATSI 21496179 168397130 lowres
NFL
MyBookie NFL Week 4 Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Joe Lyons  •  2h
Saleh and Zach Wilosn Jets pic
NFL
Is Robert Saleh losing the Jets’ locker room by continuing to play Zach Wilson at QB?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Arrow to top