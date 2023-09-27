Number 1 overall pick Bryce Young was forced to miss the first game of his young career last Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2. But he returned to practice on Wednesday for the Panthers, and he could be back as early as this coming Sunday.

Panthers News: Bryce Young Returns To Practice Wednesday

#Panthers coach Frank Reich tells reporters that QB Bryce Young (ankle) will practice today. They worked him out yesterday, and he seems to be doing well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2023

Young had mixed results in his first two NFL games. He had a sub-60 completion percentage and threw as many interceptions (2) as he did touchdowns, and most importantly, Carolina started 0-2. But there were some nice plays made, and he shows flashes of the talent that made him the top pick in the last draft.

But growing pains and the learning curve are things that rookie quarterbacks must always overcome, and there is plenty of time for improvement for Young and the Panthers.

Not if he misses games, though. Carolina lost at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, doing so with their backup quarterback under center. But the apparently ageless Andy Dalton put up better numbers in one game than Young did in his first two, throwing for 361 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. It was the best offensive showing for the Panthers in the young season, but their defense gave up 37 points to keep them winless.

Carolina Wants Young To Get The Reps

There isn’t much to play for in Carolina this year, as the 2023 season is being used as a development year for the team and their rookie quarterback. They’ll want to get him all the reps that they can, as opposed to letting Dalton get playing time. The veteran may give them the best chance to win on a week-to-week basis, but Young is the starter and preferred choice for a reason.

In that regard, the news is positive for the Panthers this week. Bryce Young returned to practice on Wednesday, though it was unclear at the time of writing just how full of a participant he would be. But his presence is a good sign regardless, and the team is hoping that he’ll be available for Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Like Carolina, Minnesota is winless and will be hungry for their first victory of the season. Kirk Cousins is the league’s leading passer in yardage, but the team has struggled with turnovers, which has let to an 0-3 start. As of Wednesday morning, the Vikings are 3.5 point favorites.

