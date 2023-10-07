NFL

Packers Injury Report: Green Bay Could Be Limited On Monday vs. Raiders

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Green Bay Packers will be looking to improve to 3-2 on the season when they go up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football this week. But they could be without two of their best players, according to the team’s injury report that was released on Saturday.

Packers: Jones, Alexander Both Listed As Questionable For Monday

Running back Aaron Jones missed the Packers’ last two contests while nursing a hamstring injury, but returned last week in their game against the Detroit Lions. Despite starting that game, Jones was used sparingly. He received just 5 rushing attempts and was targeted in the passing game twice, suggesting that he may have been on a pitch count of sorts in his first action in three weeks.

It was thought that a 10-day rest period between that Thursday contest and the Monday night game would give Jones ample time to heal, but he appeared on the injury report with a designation of questionable. So even if he does play, his touches could be limited once again.

There is some bad news on the defensive side, too. Cornerback Jaire Alexander is one of the top players at his position in the league, and his matchup against Raiders’ wideout Davante Adams should be must-see football on Monday. But he hasn’t played since Week 2, and while Alexander participated in two practices so far this week, his back issue is still keeping him questionable for the upcoming game.

Raiders’ Adams Also Listed As Questionable

Speaking of Adams, he is also questionable with a shoulder injury that he sustained in Week 4.

AJ Dillon has been getting a bulk of the carries for the Packers while Jones has been on the shelf. The two running backs have identical yards per game averages, though Dillon has yet to score a touchdown. Green Bay as a whole has one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL thus far this season, ranking 30th in yards.

Monday’s game will be played in Las Vegas, and the Raiders are currently listed at 2 point favorites.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
