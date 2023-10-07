NFL

Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
Raiders vs Packers Picks
Raiders vs Packers Picks

Green Bay face a long road trip in the latest instalment of Monday Night Football. Continuing our NFL Week 5 predictions, we have outlined our Raiders vs Packers picks below.

Raiders vs Packers Picks

  • Romeo Doubs to Score a Touchdown @ +229
  • Green Bay Packers to Win @ +115
Raiders vs Packers Pick 1: Doubs to Score a Touchdown

+229 is excellent value for a player who has three touchdowns to his name in four starts.

New starting QB Jordan Love has targeted him on 33 occasions and the pair appear to have quickly established a rapport.

Against a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has allowed the 9th-most points in the NFL this season, along with eight touchdowns in their last two outings, Doubs can add to his tally here.

Raiders vs Packers Pick 2: Green Bay Packers to Win

The spread is set pretty thin for Monday night in what should be a tight game. We are therefore more inclined to side with the value and pick the Packers as moneyline winners.

Green Bay have been priced as the underdogs in all four of their games so far, winning two of those and were also mightily unfortunate not to get something out of their one-point Week 2 defeat in Atlanta.

They’re also 3-1 against the spread this year, so everything points towards a positive evening.

Add to that the fact that the Raiders are on a deflating run of three straight defeats, it is no surprise to see NFL public betting figures swaying towards to the road team.

Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers Odds And Line

  • Green Bay Packers – Moneyline: +116 | Spread +2 (-107)
  • Las Vegas Raiders – Moneyline: -135 | Spread -2 (-113)
  • Over 44.5 (-115)
  • Under 44.5 (-105)

