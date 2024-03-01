NBA

OKC Thunder Have 6-Game Winning Streak Snapped By Lowly Spurs

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Oklahoma City Thunder had a chance to come even with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the top of the Western Conference standings on Thursday night. They were 11.5 point favorites coming into their game against the San Antonio Spurs, who entered the day’s action with the third-worst record in the NBA. But thanks to another outstanding performance from rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs overcame the odds and defeated OKC, dropping the Thunder to a full game back of the Wolves.

Thunder Lose To Spurs After Being 11.5 Point Favorites

Oklahoma City and Minnesota have been battling for the #1 spot in the West all season long. They have been back and forth for months, with only the Clippers and Nuggets making brief appearances at the top, and it appears that the race will come down to the final weeks and days of the regular season.

The lead for the Timberwolves was a half game coming into Thursday, and they were off after picking up a win in Memphis on Wednesday. The Thunder would have pulled even had they been able to make good on their status as a double-digit favorite, but they struggled to get production outside of three of their starters and shot just 29% from deep and lost 132-118.

Wembanyama led the way for San Antonio, finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 5 blocks, including a huge stuff of a Chet Holmgren shot as the Thunder attempted to mount a comeback in the final two minutes. Devin Vassell also scored 28, and Jeremy Sochan was able to add 21 for the Spurs.

Wolves Now Full Game Up Entering The Weekend

The night will end with the Thunder in second place and a full game behind the Timberwolves. Despite the now-snapped 6-game winning streak by OKC, Minnesota has actually been better over the last 10 games, going 8-2 during that stretch.

Both teams will play against Western Conference contenders in their next two contests, with the Wolves taking on the Kings and Clippers and the Thunder set to face off against the Suns and Lakers.

Based on their opponent’s winning percentage, Minnesota has the 11th toughest remaining schedule in the NBA, with the Thunder coming in at #15 on that list.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
