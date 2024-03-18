It has been widely assumed that at least the first couple of players off of the board in the 2024 NFL Draft will be quarterbacks. There is plenty of talent at the top, including what some are calling a can’t-miss prospect in Caleb Williams from USC, and many mock drafts have quarterbacks as the first three picks off of the board come late April.

NFL: Could Malik Nabers Get Picked Before Marvin Harrison Jr?

100% true. Nabers has been viewed as WR1 for several teams since the season. And that says more about Nabers than anything else – he’s a special talent. https://t.co/QEQ2tqZDqs — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) March 18, 2024

While quarterbacks at the top have been a sure thing throughout the process, perhaps even more of a certainty was that Marvin Harrison Jr. would be the first skill position player to be selected. The junior out of Ohio State was extensively considered the best receiver in college football entering last season, and put up his second straight 1,400+ yard, 14 touchdown performance during 2023 to keep his name at the top of the lists.

But as we approach the draft, it appears that there may be some shake up when it comes to which pass catcher teams consider to be the best in the class.

There are players who had better statistical seasons. Malik Nabers was the primary target for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, and he caught 89 balls for 1,569 yards and scored 14 touchdowns himself. Rome Odunze, the wideout from the University of Washington, did even better with 92 catches and 1,640 yards.

Nabers Has A Smaller Frame But Big Play Ability

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: LSU WR Malik Nabers “has been viewed” as the WR1 on several teams draft boards, per @dpbrugler pic.twitter.com/Nt3sIRU27x — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 18, 2024

And according to Dan Brugler of The Athletic, it is Nabers that is being viewed as the #1 wide receiver option in this year’s class by “several teams”.

The three wide receivers considered for the top-5 bring different styles to the table. Harrison Jr. and Odunze have similar builds, both standing at around 6 foot 3 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds. But Nabers is in a smaller frame, being listed at 6 feet tall and pushing 200. He makes up for what he lacks in size with his big time play making ability, as he was able to average 17.6 yards per catch during the 2023 campaign.

Many mock drafts have Williams, Daniels, and UNC QB Drake Maye as the first three players off of the board. But don’t be surprised to see three wide receivers taken within the next 7 picks to round out the top-10, as there is some serious talent when it comes to pass throwing and catching for this year’s class.