Nuggets Coaches And Players Let Loose At Championship Parade

It is pure joy and jubilation for the Denver Nuggets organization this week, as the team has won their first NBA Championship in franchise history. On Thursday morning, they took to the streets for a celebratory parade with the fans.

Nuggets Championship Parade Is Underway In Denver

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray make their appearance with trophies in tow in the Nuggets’ championship parade 🏆 (via Snapchat/ Nate) pic.twitter.com/FVToLgcETv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

The city of Denver is not exactly a stranger to championship parades. It was just 8 years ago that the Broncos rolled through downtown after being victorious in Super Bowl 50, and they did the same in 1997 and 1998 as well.

But it was the first time for the basketball team, and they made sure to soak in every moment.

The day got kicked off with backup center DeAndre Jordan catching and chugging a beer, Stone Cold Steve Austin style, at the ripe time of 9:50AM. Head coach Michael Malone was wearing a shirt that featured a picture of the Larry O’Brien trophy and the words “put this in your pipe and smoke it.”

“Put this in your pipe and smoke it 🏆” Michael Malone’s shirt for the Nuggets championship parade 🔥 (📸: @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/mZKIVXlmu4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Rookie Christian Braun hopped off of the parade bus and high-fived the fans that lined the streets. He was carrying a championship wrestling belt in one hand and a bottle of champagne in the other.

Christian Braun brought the WWE belt to the Nuggets championship parade 🔥 (📸: @MyckMiller) https://t.co/DfPKbMAPVl pic.twitter.com/kWQTdGjm2L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Bruce Brown ripped off his shirt and walked the streets and high-fived fans as well.

One of the most talked-about stories since the conclusion of the Finals has been Nikola Jokić and his seemingly mum attitude toward the championship itself and the subsequent parade. He has showed little in the way of joyful emotion, and there were some that speculated that he had already gone back to Europe and might be skipping the parade all together.

Nikola Jokic did show up for the Nuggets championship parade after all 🙌😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/nrzFwhhscq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

But that proved to be false, as Jokic and his family were all smiles as they greeted fans and mingled. He rode in the front basket of a firetruck with his daughter in his arms, smiling and enjoying the beautiful Denver weather.

There is plenty more to come from the day. The parade is just getting kicked off, and will end with Nuggets players and coaches taking the stage and giving their speeches.

