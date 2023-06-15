NBA

Nuggets Coaches And Players Let Loose At Championship Parade

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz fyrpfijxsaajzfh
rsz fyrpfijxsaajzfh

It is pure joy and jubilation for the Denver Nuggets organization this week, as the team has won their first NBA Championship in franchise history. On Thursday morning, they took to the streets for a celebratory parade with the fans.

Nuggets Championship Parade Is Underway In Denver

The city of Denver is not exactly a stranger to championship parades. It was just 8 years ago that the Broncos rolled through downtown after being victorious in Super Bowl 50, and they did the same in 1997 and 1998 as well.

But it was the first time for the basketball team, and they made sure to soak in every moment.

The day got kicked off with backup center DeAndre Jordan catching and chugging a beer, Stone Cold Steve Austin style, at the ripe time of 9:50AM. Head coach Michael Malone was wearing a shirt that featured a picture of the Larry O’Brien trophy and the words “put this in your pipe and smoke it.”

 

Rookie Christian Braun hopped off of the parade bus and high-fived the fans that lined the streets. He was carrying a championship wrestling belt in one hand and a bottle of champagne in the other.

Bruce Brown ripped off his shirt and walked the streets and high-fived fans as well.

One of the most talked-about stories since the conclusion of the Finals has been Nikola Jokić and his seemingly mum attitude toward the championship itself and the subsequent parade. He has showed little in the way of joyful emotion, and there were some that speculated that he had already gone back to Europe and might be skipping the parade all together.

But that proved to be false, as Jokic and his family were all smiles as they greeted fans and mingled. He rode in the front basket of a firetruck with his daughter in his arms, smiling and enjoying the beautiful Denver weather.

There is plenty more to come from the day. The parade is just getting kicked off, and will end with Nuggets players and coaches taking the stage and giving their speeches.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz mrkhxthovyv905gqsygq
NBA

LATEST Hornets Asking For “Sun, Moon, And Stars” In Trade For #2 Pick

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
USATSI 19966514 1024x683 1
NBA
San Antonio Spurs Favorites To Land Chris Paul
Author image Owen Jones  •  20h

According to BetOnline, the San Antonio Spurs are the favorites to land Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. The Spurs are the favorites to land Chris Paul, per @betonline_ag 👀…

rsz victor wembanyama
NBA
Spurs Are “Not Picking Up That Phone” For Wembanyama Offers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h

The San Antonio Spurs have perhaps the most valuable commodity in today’s NBA in their possession. They were lucky enough to win last month’s lottery, and will have the draft…

DHZ191201104 WSH vs LAC
NBA
Miami Heat To be Suitors In A Potential Bradley Beal Trade
Author image Owen Jones  •  22h
1440048519.0
NBA
Golden State Warriors Pursuing A Jonathan Kuminga Trade
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jun 14 2023
rsz image 366874 any1000x1000
NBA
Pelicans Could Make Zion Williamson Available In A Trade Before Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 14 2023
rsz fylkq4gwwam39sn
NBA
Nikola Jokić Gets His Face On A New Billboard In New York City
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 14 2023
Arrow to top