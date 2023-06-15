NBA

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone Trolls LeBron James About Retirement

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has never been one to hold back with his words. He’s been all smiles since his team won the NBA Championship earlier this week, and he took some time out in an interview on Thursday to take a shot at LeBron James.

Michael Malone Trolls LeBron James, Hints At Retirement

The matchup between the Nuggets and the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals was supposed to be a clash of titans. Denver had been the best team in the Western Conference all season, and Los Angeles was one of the hottest teams in the league with their late season push.

It would up being a one-sided blowout. The Lakers never threatened in the series, getting dominated and swept by the eventual champions, ending what could be one of James’ last seasons in the league. It was an embarrassing way to go out for Los Angeles, who had high hopes of another title run, and their star did his best to shift the focus.

In his post game press conference after the loss, LeBron James hinted that he may be thinking about retirement. Instead of the morning sports shows discussing the failure of the Lakers the next day, they were discussing whether or not James had played his last game in the NBA. The tactic worked.

Nuggets Are All Smiles After Title Win

Malone took an opportunity in an interview on Thursday morning to poke some fun at James and the prior situation. While on the Pat McAfee show, Malone was asked about how his team was perceived by the media and how people were talking about other team’s failures rather than Denver’s successes.

Michael Malone said the following:

“Speaking of the Lakers, I want you guys to know this is breaking news. I’m thinking about retiring.”

The response was met with uproarious laughter and applause from McAfee and his show crew. McAfee caught on to the joke quickly, playfully responding that they will take the focus away from the Nuggets winning the championship, and instead talk about the coach retiring.

Malone is all smiles, and rightfully so. He just led his team to the first NBA title in franchise history, defeating LeBron James and others in the process, and the roster is set up to compete for years to come.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
