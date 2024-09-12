Soccer

Oasis Star Noel Gallagher Honored To Design ‘Definitely Maybe’ Inspired Manchester City Kit

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City Definitely Maybe
Oasis singer Noel Gallagher has expressed his gratitude after getting the opportunity to design Manchester City’s fourth kit, themed around his band’s record-breaking album ‘Definitely Maybe.’ Oasis’ genre-defining debut album is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Gallagher brothers, Noel and Liam, shook the world last month by announcing they were putting their 15-year-long feud behind them and reuniting for an epic world tour in 2025. Unsurprisingly, tickets have flown off the shelves, with fans paying well over asking to see the rockstars reunite.

A Dream True For Boyhood Manchester City Fan Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher is a lifelong Manchester City supporter. He has lived through City’s struggles in the third division and has also seen them win the Treble and emerge as the most successful English club in the 21st century.

I’ve been supporting City for 50 years, the last decade has just been the stuff dreams are made of,” said Gallagher.

He has also had the privilege of designing Manchester City’s fourth kit with PUMA, that, too, using the color palette of ‘Definitely Maybe’. City went the extra mile to make the kit release special, with coach Pep Guardiola and Kyle Walker, Jess Park, Mateo Kovacic, and Ederson recreating the famous front cover of the album.

Noel added:

If ‘Definitely Maybe’ has a theme, it’s honest, I think it’s real. People say that thing of if you walked up to your 16-year-old self and said ‘in 40 years you’ll be designing kits for the team’ you’d be like ‘what?’.

It’s a proper honour. When the guys from PUMA approached us at one of the games, I took about five seconds to agree to it. It’s the same colour palette as the cover of Definitely Maybe. I think it’s unique, but it’s definitely striking and I think it looks great.

He wrapped up by saying:

When you see people represent your club, it’s important that they look good. ‘Definitely Maybe’ has never lost its magic to me. I just think it’s an amazing snapshot of what we were about. With the anniversary, I’ve been listening to it a lot more than I would ever listen to it.

You know, it makes me smile. They were great times. Really, really great. I mean, it’s spawned a great football kit. So its legacy lives on.”

The kit is a part of the Noel Gallagher-designed ‘Definitely City’ collection. According to Man City, the collection also features a track jacket and pants, retro jersey, overshirt, tee, polo, and drill top.

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
