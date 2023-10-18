Betting

NFL Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions: Browns, Lions, and 49ers Among Consensus Picks

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
5 min read
Myles Garrett Browns pic
Myles Garrett Browns pic

In Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, six teams are on a bye. The Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets, and Titans will not play. That doesn’t mean there are not still some thrilling matchups in the league this weekend. The 5-1 Lions will be on the road in Week 7 to face the 4-2 Ravens. For the SNF matchup in Week 7, the 5-1 Dolphins will be on the road against the 5-1 Eagles. That could be a potential Super Bowl matchup down the line in February.

For the 2023 season, our football experts at Sports Lens will make weekly NFL picks and predictions each week. Check out our Week 7 expert picks and predictions below.

NFL Picks Week 7 Expert Picks and Predictions

Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off with the Commanders and Bears on Thursday Nigth Football.

Ahead of the action, our experts made their Week 7 picks and predictions for every NFL game.

Before you place your best NFL bets, check out our NFL Week 7 expert picks below.

Week 7 Anthony Owen Zach
Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints Jaguars +1 Saints -1 Jaguars +1
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Falcons +2.5 Buccaneers -2.5 Buccaneers -2.5
Las Vegas Raiders @ Chicago Bears Raiders -3 Raiders -3 Raiders -3
Cleveland Browns @ Indianapolis Colts Browns -2 Browns -2 Browns -2
Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens Lions +3 Lions +3 Lions +3
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots Bills -8.5 Bills -8.5 Bills -8.5
Washington Commanders @ New York Giants Commanders -2 Commanders -2 Commanders -2
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks Seahawks -7.5 Cardinals +7.5 Seahawks -7.5
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Los Angeles Rams Steelers +3 Rams -3 Rams -3
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs -5.5 Chargers +5.5 Chiefs -5.5
Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos Packers -1 Packers -1 Packers -1
Miami Dolphins @ Philadelphia Eagles Eagles -2 Eagles -2 Eagles -2
San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings 49ers -6.5 49ers -6.5 49ers -6.5
Season Record 50-43 51-42 53-40

NFL Week 7 Consensus Picks

All three of our NFL experts picked these teams to cover the spread in Week 7:

Best NFL Week 7 Bets

Here are our best NFL Week 7 bets for the 2023 season:

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3) @ Los Angeles Rams

Anthony: The Rams and Steelers both have three wins heading into Week 7, but the level of opponents has been far different so far. The Rams have wins against the Seahawks, Colts, and Cardinals, while the Steelers have defeated the Browns, Ravens, and Raiders. Pittsburgh’s fans are known for traveling well, and SoFi Stadium is known to have the house packed with supporters of the road team, meaning that the Rams won’t have your traditional home-field advantage. 

The Steelers are coming off of a bye and have had two weeks to prepare for Los Angeles, while the Rams played this last Sunday and lost running back Kyren Williams for multiple games. Mike Tomlin’s squad is listed as a three-point underdog, and you can look for them to cover or even win outright this Sunday.

Bet on the Steelers +3 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders (-3) @ Chicago Bears

Zach: Through their first six games this season, the Raiders are 3-3 after a 21-17 win vs. New England in Week 6. Las Vegas will be on the road in Week 7 to play the Bears. During Chicago’s Week 6 matchup vs. the Vikings QB Justin Fields dislocated his thumb. He did not return to the game after that injury and is doubtful for Week 7 vs. the Raiders.

This is a game that the Raiders need to capitalize on with Fields out of the game. He’s a massive part of their offense and Chicago will struggle without him. The Raiders’ defense has been solid this season while their offense has been lacking in certain games. During their Week 6 contest, Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a back injury and Brian Hoyer had to play the rest of the game. If Garoppolo is unable to go, the Raiders have Hoyer and rookie QB Aidan O’Connell as potential starters. Both of those options are better than whoever the Bears play without Justin Fields.

Bet on the Raiders -3 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Owen:  The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a convincing win against the Arizona Cardinals. The running game was a big part of their success in the second half, however, Kyren Williams will most likely be out. The Rams will now have to rely more on the passing game. It may be a tough day for these Pittsburgh corners trying to cover Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. Look for the Rams to rely more on the passing game without Kyren Williams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a bye week so they will have two weeks to prepare for this matchup. Pittsburgh might also get wide receiver Diontae Johnson back from Injured Reserve. All signs point to the Steelers having a competitive effort on offense. However, as long as Matt Canada is still calling plays, I do not trust this offense one bit. Take the Rams to cover.

