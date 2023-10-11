NFL Week 6 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.
NFL Schedule For Week 6
The NFL season is starting to take shape after the first five weeks of football action and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 6.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will host Thursday night football at the Arrowhead Stadium, with 1-4 Denver Broncos looking to turn their season around in a tricky game.
Football fans in England will be treated to the final NFL game of the season in London this weekend, as the Baltimore Ravens go head to head with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday morning.
The pick of Sunday’s early kick offs is without a doubt the Bengals vs Seahawks matchup at the Paul Brown Stadium, as Cincinnati look to revive their season with back to back victories.
San Francisco will be hoping to make it 6-0 this weekend when they face the Browns, while fellow unbeaten side Philadelphia take on the Jets on Sunday evening.
The Dallas Cowboys will be involved in Monday night football yet again this week, as they look to bounce back from a hiding from the 49ers last Monday.
|Away
|Home
|Date, Time, TV Channel
|Venue
|Broncos
|Chiefs
|Thu 10/12, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Ravens
|Titans
|9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN
|
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Panthers
|Dolphins
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Saints
|Texans
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|
NRG Stadium
|Commanders
|Falcons
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Colts
|Jaguars
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|EverBank Stadium
|Seahawks
|Bengals
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Paycor Stadium
|Vikings
|Bears
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Soldier Field
|49ers
|Browns
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|
Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Patriots
|Raiders
|4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
|Allegiant Stadium
|Lions
|Buccaneers
|4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Cardinals
|Rams
|4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
|
SoFi Stadium
|Eagles
|Jets
|4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
|MetLife Stadium
|Giants
|Bills
|8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN
|
Highmark Stadium
|Cowboys
|Chargers
|Mon 10/16, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC
|SoFi Stadium
