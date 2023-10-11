The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 5 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 6 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 6 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

The NFL season is starting to take shape after the first five weeks of football action and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 6.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will host Thursday night football at the Arrowhead Stadium, with 1-4 Denver Broncos looking to turn their season around in a tricky game.

Football fans in England will be treated to the final NFL game of the season in London this weekend, as the Baltimore Ravens go head to head with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday morning.

The pick of Sunday’s early kick offs is without a doubt the Bengals vs Seahawks matchup at the Paul Brown Stadium, as Cincinnati look to revive their season with back to back victories.

San Francisco will be hoping to make it 6-0 this weekend when they face the Browns, while fellow unbeaten side Philadelphia take on the Jets on Sunday evening.

The Dallas Cowboys will be involved in Monday night football yet again this week, as they look to bounce back from a hiding from the 49ers last Monday.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Denver Broncos +450 +10.5 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) Kansas City Chiefs -600 -10.5 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens -200 -4.0 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110) Tennessee Titans +170 +4.0 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Carolina Panthers +575 +13.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) Miami Dolphins -850 -13.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Indianapolis Colts +175 +4.0 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Jacksonville Jaguars -210 -4.0 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Vikings -140 -2.5 (-110) Over 44.5 (-110) Chicago Bears +120 +2.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New Orleans Saints -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) Houston Texans +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Seahawks +130 +3.0 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Cincinatti Bengals -150 -3.0 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Francisco 49ers -280 -6.5 (-110) Over 37.0 (-110) Cleveland Browns +230 +6.5 (-110) Under 37.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Commanders +120 +2.5 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) Arizona Cardinals -140 -2.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New England Patriots +150 +3.0 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110) Las Vegas Raiders -170 -3.0 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Arizona Cardinals +255 +7.0 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) Los Angeles Rams -315 -7.0 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Lions -165 -3.0 (-110) Over 44.0 (-110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers +145 +3.0 (-110) Under 44.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles -310 -7.0 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110) New York Jets +250 +7.0 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Giants +575 +14.0 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110) Buffalo Bills -850 +14.0 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Dallas Cowboys -130 -2.0 (-110) Over 51.0 (-110) Los Angeles Chargers +110 +2.0 (-110) Under 51.0 (-110)

Other Content You May Like