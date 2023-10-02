NFL Week 5 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 5

The NFL season began one month ago in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 5.

Thursday Night Football kicks off the next portion of games with the Washington Commanders hosting the Chicago Bears. This will be an interesting one, with the hosts coming off the back of consecutive losses after starting the season 2-0.

They were blown out by the Buffalo Bills and lost narrowly to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime. Chicago blew a 28-7 lead against the Denver Broncos to go 0-4 and they haven’t won a game in almost a year with Justin Fields at quarterback.

The Bills meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in London to begin Sunday’s card, with key matchups including the Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants and New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints.

Later that day we’re treated to the Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos vs New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday Night Football sees the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys go head-to-head, before the curtain draws on Week 5 with Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers.

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue Bears Commanders Thu 10/5, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime FedExField Jaguars Bills 9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Saints Patriots 1 p.m. ET, CBS Gillette Stadium Titans Colts 1 p.m. ET, CBS Lucas Oil Stadium Ravens Steelers 1 p.m. ET, CBS Acrisure Stadium Texans Falcons 1 p.m. ET, FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium Panthers Lions 1 p.m. ET, FOX Ford Field Giants Dolphins 1 p.m. ET, FOX Hard Rock Stadium Bengals Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX State Farm Stadium Eagles Rams 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX SoFi Stadium Jets Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS Empower Field at Mile High Chiefs Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS U.S. Bank Stadium Cowboys 49ers 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Levi’s Stadium Packers Raiders Mon 10/9, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Allegiant Stadium

