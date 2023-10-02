NFL

NFL Week 5 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI 21550441 168397130 lowres
USATSI 21550441 168397130 lowres

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 5

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

The NFL season began one month ago in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 5.

Thursday Night Football kicks off the next portion of games with the Washington Commanders hosting the Chicago Bears. This will be an interesting one, with the hosts coming off the back of consecutive losses after starting the season 2-0.

They were blown out by the Buffalo Bills and lost narrowly to the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime. Chicago blew a 28-7 lead against the Denver Broncos to go 0-4 and they haven’t won a game in almost a year with Justin Fields at quarterback.

The Bills meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in London to begin Sunday’s card, with key matchups including the Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants and New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints.

Later that day we’re treated to the Arizona Cardinals vs Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos vs New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday Night Football sees the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys go head-to-head, before the curtain draws on Week 5 with Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers.

 
Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue
 Bears  Commanders Thu 10/5, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime FedExField
 Jaguars  Bills 9:30 a.m. ET, NFLN Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
 Saints  Patriots 1 p.m. ET, CBS Gillette Stadium
 Titans  Colts 1 p.m. ET, CBS Lucas Oil Stadium
 Ravens  Steelers 1 p.m. ET, CBS Acrisure Stadium
 Texans  Falcons 1 p.m. ET, FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium
 Panthers  Lions 1 p.m. ET, FOX Ford Field
 Giants  Dolphins 1 p.m. ET, FOX Hard Rock Stadium
 Bengals  Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX State Farm Stadium
 Eagles  Rams 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX SoFi Stadium
 Jets  Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS Empower Field at Mile High
 Chiefs  Vikings 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS U.S. Bank Stadium
 Cowboys  49ers 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Levi’s Stadium
 Packers  Raiders Mon 10/9, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Allegiant Stadium

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
USATSI 21495715 168397130 lowres
NFL

LATEST New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Author image Joe Lyons  •  2min
Kenny Pickett Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Kenny Pickett is expected to miss some time after suffering a knee injury in Week 4 vs. Houston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  15min

Heading into Week 4, the Steelers were 2-1 and had a road game vs. the Texans. Pittsburgh’s defense has been the backbone of their team in the first few weeks….

USATSI 21546636 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games
Author image Joe Lyons  •  42min

The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 4 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 5 fixtures on the calendar. NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under…

USATSI 21550441 168397130 lowres
NFL
NFL Week 5 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Joe Lyons  •  41min
jalin Hyatt Giants pic 1
NFL
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting: Seahawks vs Giants Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
rsz new york jets quarterback aaron rodgers 8 looks on from the sidelines 1040x572 1
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Wants To Return. Which Games Could He Play In 2023?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
rsz 16812347400
NFL
Chicago Bears Currently Hold Top 2 Picks In 2024 NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
Arrow to top