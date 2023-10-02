NFL

NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Joe Lyons
The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 4 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 5 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

RELATED: NFL Week 5 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

The NFL season progresses to Week 5 following an incredible fourth week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

Thursday Night Football sees the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears go head-to-head, with both sides coming off narrow defeats and keen to get back in the win column.

Key matchups in week 5 include the Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, alongside Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants and New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints later in the day.

We also have Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles to look forward to, as well as Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs before a box office headliner on Sunday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Monday Night Football features the Las Vegas Raiders who take on the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Chicago Bears +210 +6.0 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110)
Washington Commanders -250 -6.0 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Jacksonville Jaguars +200 +5.5 (-110) Over 48.0 (-110)
Buffalo Bills -240 -5.5 (-110) Under 48.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Baltimore Ravens -180 -3.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers +160 +3.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Carolina Panthers +320 +8.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions -400 -8.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Houston Texans +115 +2.5 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons -135 -2.5 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New Orleans Saints +105 +1.5 (-110) Over 39.0 (-110)
New England Patriots -125 -1.5 (-110) Under 39.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New York Giants +350 +9.5 (-110) Over 49.5 (-110)
Miami Dolphins -450 -9.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Tennessee Titans -105 +1.0 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110)
Indianapolis Colts -115 -1.0 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Cincinnati Bengals -200 -4.0 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals +170 +4.0 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Philadelphia Eagles -220 -5.0 (-110) Over 47.0 (-110)
Los Angeles Rams +180 +5.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Kansas City Chiefs -230 -5.5 (-110) Over 52.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings +190 +5.5 (-110) Under 52.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New York Jets +125 +2.5 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110)
Denver Broncos -145 -2.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Dallas Cowboys +160 +3.5 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110)
San Fransisco 49ers -180 -3.5 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Green Bay Packers -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Las Vegas Raiders +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
