The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 4 and we're already looking ahead to the Week 5 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 5 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

The NFL season progresses to Week 5 following an incredible fourth week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

Thursday Night Football sees the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears go head-to-head, with both sides coming off narrow defeats and keen to get back in the win column.

Key matchups in week 5 include the Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, alongside Miami Dolphins vs New York Giants and New England Patriots vs New Orleans Saints later in the day.

We also have Los Angeles Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles to look forward to, as well as Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs before a box office headliner on Sunday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Monday Night Football features the Las Vegas Raiders who take on the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago Bears +210 +6.0 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110) Washington Commanders -250 -6.0 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Jacksonville Jaguars +200 +5.5 (-110) Over 48.0 (-110) Buffalo Bills -240 -5.5 (-110) Under 48.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens -180 -3.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers +160 +3.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Carolina Panthers +320 +8.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Detroit Lions -400 -8.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Houston Texans +115 +2.5 (-110) Over 41.0 (-110) Atlanta Falcons -135 -2.5 (-110) Under 41.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New Orleans Saints +105 +1.5 (-110) Over 39.0 (-110) New England Patriots -125 -1.5 (-110) Under 39.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Giants +350 +9.5 (-110) Over 49.5 (-110) Miami Dolphins -450 -9.5 (-110) Under 49.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tennessee Titans -105 +1.0 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110) Indianapolis Colts -115 -1.0 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Bengals -200 -4.0 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) Arizona Cardinals +170 +4.0 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Philadelphia Eagles -220 -5.0 (-110) Over 47.0 (-110) Los Angeles Rams +180 +5.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Chiefs -230 -5.5 (-110) Over 52.5 (-110) Minnesota Vikings +190 +5.5 (-110) Under 52.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Jets +125 +2.5 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110) Denver Broncos -145 -2.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Dallas Cowboys +160 +3.5 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110) San Fransisco 49ers -180 -3.5 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Green Bay Packers -125 -1.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Las Vegas Raiders +105 +1.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)

