NFL

NFL Week 3 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
skysports patrick mahomes kansas city chiefs 6288958
skysports patrick mahomes kansas city chiefs 6288958

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 3

The NFL season began two weeks ago in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 3.

Thursday Night Football sees the new favorites to win the Super Bowl, Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers take on the New York Giants at home as they look to move to 3-0 for the season after victories against the Pittsburgh Steelers and LA Rams.

Other key matchups include a division game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots, with the visitors fancied to get their first win of the season on the board after consecutive home defeats.

Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to a 2-0 record and they can extend that with a win against the Indianapolis Colts, so too can the Miami Dolphins against the Denver Broncos.

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings offense and they can record their first victory against the LA Chargers – also 0-2 and seeking to get the ball rolling.

The later kick-offs on Sunday include the Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears.

Sunday Night Football sees the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers before a double slate of Monday Night Football action featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals vs LA Rams.

 
Visitor Home Date, Time and TV Channel Venue
 Giants  49ers Thu 9/21, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Levi’s Stadium
 Patriots  Jets 1 p.m. ET, CBS MetLife Stadium
 Colts  Ravens 1 p.m. ET, CBS M&T Bank Stadium
 Broncos  Dolphins 1 p.m. ET, CBS Hard Rock Stadium
 Bills  Commanders 1 p.m. ET, CBS FedExField
 Titans  Browns 1 p.m. ET, CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium
 Falcons  Lions 1 p.m. ET, FOX Ford Field
 Saints  Packers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Lambeau Field
 Texans  Jaguars 1 p.m. ET, FOX TIAA Bank Field
 Chargers  Vikings 1 p.m. ET, FOX U.S. Bank Stadium
 Panthers  Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS Lumen Field
 Cowboys  Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX State Farm Stadium
 Bears  Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Arrowhead Stadium
 Steelers  Raiders 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Allegiant Stadium
 Eagles  Buccaneers Mon 9/25, 7:15 p.m. ET, ABC Raymond James Stadium
 Rams  Bengals Mon 9/25, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Paycor Stadium

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL

LATEST Rams’ rookie Puka Nacua has seamlessly fit into their offensive gameplan for an injured Cooper Kupp

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5min
skysports patrick mahomes kansas city chiefs 6288958
NFL
NFL Week 3 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels
Author image Joe Lyons  •  16min

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV…

Jahmyr Gibbs Lions pic 2
NFL
Will Lions’ rookie Jahmyr Gibbs see increased playing time after David Montgomery suffered a thigh bruise?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  41min

After stunning the Chiefs in Week 1, the Lions took a tough loss at home in Week 2. The game went to OT where the Seahawks would win, 37-31. Lions’…

Daniel Jones Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ Daniel Jones was dominant in the second half to help New York pull of a 21-point comeback in Week 2
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Joe Burrow cal injury pic
NFL
How do the Bengals manage Joe Burrow’s lingering calf injury with a majority of the season left to play?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
1191356829.jpg.0
NFL
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
1672487683 e1694378830580
NFL
Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top