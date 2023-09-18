NFL Week 3 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.
NFL Schedule For Week 3
The NFL season began two weeks ago in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 3.
Thursday Night Football sees the new favorites to win the Super Bowl, Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers take on the New York Giants at home as they look to move to 3-0 for the season after victories against the Pittsburgh Steelers and LA Rams.
Other key matchups include a division game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots, with the visitors fancied to get their first win of the season on the board after consecutive home defeats.
Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to a 2-0 record and they can extend that with a win against the Indianapolis Colts, so too can the Miami Dolphins against the Denver Broncos.
It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings offense and they can record their first victory against the LA Chargers – also 0-2 and seeking to get the ball rolling.
The later kick-offs on Sunday include the Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears.
Sunday Night Football sees the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers before a double slate of Monday Night Football action featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals vs LA Rams.
|Visitor
|Home
|Date, Time and TV Channel
|Venue
|Giants
|49ers
|Thu 9/21, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
|Levi’s Stadium
|Patriots
|Jets
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|MetLife Stadium
|Colts
|Ravens
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|M&T Bank Stadium
|Broncos
|Dolphins
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Bills
|Commanders
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|FedExField
|Titans
|Browns
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Cleveland Browns Stadium
|Falcons
|Lions
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Ford Field
|Saints
|Packers
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Lambeau Field
|Texans
|Jaguars
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|TIAA Bank Field
|Chargers
|Vikings
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Panthers
|Seahawks
|4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
|Lumen Field
|Cowboys
|Cardinals
|4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
|State Farm Stadium
|Bears
|Chiefs
|4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Steelers
|Raiders
|8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
|Allegiant Stadium
|Eagles
|Buccaneers
|Mon 9/25, 7:15 p.m. ET, ABC
|Raymond James Stadium
|Rams
|Bengals
|Mon 9/25, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
|Paycor Stadium
