NFL Week 3 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

The action is coming thick and fast and we’re already into Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. Find out all the key details here including dates, times and TV channels for each fixture.

NFL Schedule For Week 3

The NFL season began two weeks ago in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 3.

Thursday Night Football sees the new favorites to win the Super Bowl, Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers take on the New York Giants at home as they look to move to 3-0 for the season after victories against the Pittsburgh Steelers and LA Rams.

Other key matchups include a division game between the New York Jets and New England Patriots, with the visitors fancied to get their first win of the season on the board after consecutive home defeats.

Lamar Jackson has led the Baltimore Ravens to a 2-0 record and they can extend that with a win against the Indianapolis Colts, so too can the Miami Dolphins against the Denver Broncos.

It’s been a disappointing start to the season for Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings offense and they can record their first victory against the LA Chargers – also 0-2 and seeking to get the ball rolling.

The later kick-offs on Sunday include the Seattle Seahawks vs Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears.

Sunday Night Football sees the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers before a double slate of Monday Night Football action featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals vs LA Rams.

Visitor Home Date, Time and TV Channel Venue Giants 49ers Thu 9/21, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Levi’s Stadium Patriots Jets 1 p.m. ET, CBS MetLife Stadium Colts Ravens 1 p.m. ET, CBS M&T Bank Stadium Broncos Dolphins 1 p.m. ET, CBS Hard Rock Stadium Bills Commanders 1 p.m. ET, CBS FedExField Titans Browns 1 p.m. ET, CBS Cleveland Browns Stadium Falcons Lions 1 p.m. ET, FOX Ford Field Saints Packers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Lambeau Field Texans Jaguars 1 p.m. ET, FOX TIAA Bank Field Chargers Vikings 1 p.m. ET, FOX U.S. Bank Stadium Panthers Seahawks 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS Lumen Field Cowboys Cardinals 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX State Farm Stadium Bears Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX Arrowhead Stadium Steelers Raiders 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Allegiant Stadium Eagles Buccaneers Mon 9/25, 7:15 p.m. ET, ABC Raymond James Stadium Rams Bengals Mon 9/25, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Paycor Stadium

