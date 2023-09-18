NFL

NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Joe Lyons
skysports joe burrow cincinnati 6289019

The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 2 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 3 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

The NFL season progresses to Week 3 following an incredible second week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

Thursday Night Football sees the high-flying San Francisco 49ers take on the New York Giants in California as the new Super Bowl favorites are put to the test.

Key matchups include the New York Jets vs New England Patriots on Sunday with the Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers also later in the day.

Monday Night Football features a double header with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going head-to-head against the Philadelphia Eagles and a rematch of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New York Giants +375 +10.5 (-110) Over 45.0 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers -500 -10.5 (-110) Under 45.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Atlanta Falcons +175 +4.0 (-110) Over 47.0 (-110)
Detroit Lions -210 -4.0 (-110) Under 47.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Buffalo Bills -305 -7.0 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110)
Washington Commanders +245 +7.0 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Denver Broncos +235 +6.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110)
Miami Dolphins -290 -6.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Houston Texans +350 +9.5 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars -450 -9.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Indianapolis Colts +300 +8.0 (-110) Over 44.5 (-110)
Baltimore Ravens -380 -8.0 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
LA Chargers -110 -1.0 (-110) Over 52.0 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings -110 +1.0 (-110) Under 52.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New England Patriots -130 -2.0 (-110) Over 37.5 (-110)
New York Jets +110 +2.0 (-110) Under 37.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New Orleans Saints +105 +2.0 (-110) Over 43.0 (-110)
Green Bay Packers -125 -2.0 (-110) Under 43.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Tennessee Titans +180 +4.5 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns -220 -4.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Carolina Panthers +180 +4.5 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks -220 -4.5 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Chicago Bears +550 +12.5 (-110) Over 49.0 (-110)
Kansas City Chiefs -800 -12.5 (-110) Under 49.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Dallas Cowboys -750 -12.5 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals +525 +12.5 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Pittsburgh Steelers -120 -1.0 (-110) Over 44.0 (-110)
Las Vegas Raiders +100 +1.0 (-110) Under 44.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Philadelphia Eagles -280 -6.5 (-110) Over 44.5 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +230 +6.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
LA Rams +167 +3.5 (-110) Over 44.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals -192 -3.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites.
Joe Lyons

