The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 2 and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 3 fixtures on the calendar.
NFL Week 3 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under
The NFL season progresses to Week 3 following an incredible second week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.
Thursday Night Football sees the high-flying San Francisco 49ers take on the New York Giants in California as the new Super Bowl favorites are put to the test.
Key matchups include the New York Jets vs New England Patriots on Sunday with the Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers also later in the day.
Monday Night Football features a double header with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers going head-to-head against the Philadelphia Eagles and a rematch of Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New York Giants
|+375
|+10.5 (-110)
|Over 45.0 (-110)
|San Francisco 49ers
|-500
|-10.5 (-110)
|Under 45.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Atlanta Falcons
|+175
|+4.0 (-110)
|Over 47.0 (-110)
|Detroit Lions
|-210
|-4.0 (-110)
|Under 47.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Buffalo Bills
|-305
|-7.0 (-110)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Washington Commanders
|+245
|+7.0 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Denver Broncos
|+235
|+6.5 (-110)
|Over 46.5 (-110)
|Miami Dolphins
|-290
|-6.5 (-110)
|Under 46.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston Texans
|+350
|+9.5 (-110)
|Over 45.5 (-110)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|-450
|-9.5 (-110)
|Under 45.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indianapolis Colts
|+300
|+8.0 (-110)
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Baltimore Ravens
|-380
|-8.0 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|LA Chargers
|-110
|-1.0 (-110)
|Over 52.0 (-110)
|Minnesota Vikings
|-110
|+1.0 (-110)
|Under 52.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New England Patriots
|-130
|-2.0 (-110)
|Over 37.5 (-110)
|New York Jets
|+110
|+2.0 (-110)
|Under 37.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|New Orleans Saints
|+105
|+2.0 (-110)
|Over 43.0 (-110)
|Green Bay Packers
|-125
|-2.0 (-110)
|Under 43.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tennessee Titans
|+180
|+4.5 (-110)
|Over 41.5 (-110)
|Cleveland Browns
|-220
|-4.5 (-110)
|Under 41.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Carolina Panthers
|+180
|+4.5 (-110)
|Over 42.5 (-110)
|Seattle Seahawks
|-220
|-4.5 (-110)
|Under 42.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Chicago Bears
|+550
|+12.5 (-110)
|Over 49.0 (-110)
|Kansas City Chiefs
|-800
|-12.5 (-110)
|Under 49.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Dallas Cowboys
|-750
|-12.5 (-110)
|Over 43.5 (-110)
|Arizona Cardinals
|+525
|+12.5 (-110)
|Under 43.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|-120
|-1.0 (-110)
|Over 44.0 (-110)
|Las Vegas Raiders
|+100
|+1.0 (-110)
|Under 44.0 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Philadelphia Eagles
|-280
|-6.5 (-110)
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+230
|+6.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
|Team
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Over/Under
|LA Rams
|+167
|+3.5 (-110)
|Over 44.5 (-110)
|Cincinnati Bengals
|-192
|-3.5 (-110)
|Under 44.5 (-110)
