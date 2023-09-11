NFL Week 2 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

After a thrilling opening week for the new NFL season, find out all the key details for Week 2 here including dates, times and TV channels for each of the 16 fixtures.
NFL Schedule For Week 2
The NFL season began last week in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 2.
In Week 1, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were stunned at home by the Detroit Lions to open the season in dramatic fashion as the visiting side left Arrowhead with a one-point victory.
None of the three starting rookie quarterbacks got off to the start they wanted: Bryce Young’s Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, CJ Stroud’s Houston Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens and Anthony Richardson’s Indianapolis Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Joe Burrow’s offense struggled and looked stagnant throughout as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to defeat against the Cleveland Browns on the road. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a huge upset against the Minnesota Vikings.
The San Francisco 49ers became favorites to win the Super Bowl with a stunning win over the Pittsburgh Steelers whilst the Philadelphia Eagles looked shaky against the New England Patriots, scraping a dramatic victory in Foxborough.
Tua notched 466 passing yards and three TDs as the Miami Dolphins beat the LA Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys shut out the New York Giants with a 40-0 triumph away from home and the LA Rams shocked the Seattle Seahawks.
It was a stunning weekend of football and we’ve got even more to look forward to in Week 2.
RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games
|Away
|Home
|Date, Time, TV Channel
|Venue
|Vikings
|Eagles
|Thu 9/14, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Packers
|Falcons
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Seahawks
|Lions
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Ford Field
|Bears
|Buccaneers
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|Raymond James Stadium
|Colts
|Texans
|1 p.m. ET, FOX
|NRG Stadium
|Raiders
|Bills
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Highmark Stadium
|Ravens
|Bengals
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Paycor Stadium
|Chargers
|Titans
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|Nissan Stadium
|Chiefs
|Jaguars
|1 p.m. ET, CBS
|TIAA Bank Field
|49ers
|Rams
|4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
|SoFi Stadium
|Giants
|Cardinals
|4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
|State Farm Stadium
|Jets
|Cowboys
|4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
|AT&T Stadium
|Commanders
|Broncos
|4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
|Gillette Stadium
|Saints
|Panthers
|Mon 9/18, 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
|Bank of America Stadium
|Browns
|Steelers
|Mon 9/18, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC
|Acrisure Stadium
Other Content You May Like
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Your guide to the best offshore sportsbooks
- Best Crypto Betting Sites – Best betting sites to bet using cryptocurrency
- Best Offshore Gambling Sites – Your guide to the best offshore gambling sites in the US
- Exclusive High Limit Sportsbooks – Best high-limit sportsbooks from various US bookmakers
- Best Betting Apps – Your guide to the best betting apps in the US
- Best US Sportsbooks – Best sites that you can wager on sports in the US
- Best NFL Super Bowl Betting Sites
- Best Super Bowl Betting Apps
- Best NFL Betting Apps
- Best NFL Live Betting Sites