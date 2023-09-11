NFL Week 2 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

After a thrilling opening week for the new NFL season, find out all the key details for Week 2 here including dates, times and TV channels for each of the 16 fixtures.

NFL Schedule For Week 2

The NFL season began last week in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 2.

In Week 1, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were stunned at home by the Detroit Lions to open the season in dramatic fashion as the visiting side left Arrowhead with a one-point victory.

None of the three starting rookie quarterbacks got off to the start they wanted: Bryce Young’s Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, CJ Stroud’s Houston Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens and Anthony Richardson’s Indianapolis Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Burrow’s offense struggled and looked stagnant throughout as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to defeat against the Cleveland Browns on the road. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a huge upset against the Minnesota Vikings.

The San Francisco 49ers became favorites to win the Super Bowl with a stunning win over the Pittsburgh Steelers whilst the Philadelphia Eagles looked shaky against the New England Patriots, scraping a dramatic victory in Foxborough.

Tua notched 466 passing yards and three TDs as the Miami Dolphins beat the LA Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys shut out the New York Giants with a 40-0 triumph away from home and the LA Rams shocked the Seattle Seahawks.

It was a stunning weekend of football and we’ve got even more to look forward to in Week 2.

RELATED: NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue Vikings Eagles Thu 9/14, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Lincoln Financial Field Packers Falcons 1 p.m. ET, FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium Seahawks Lions 1 p.m. ET, FOX Ford Field Bears Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Raymond James Stadium Colts Texans 1 p.m. ET, FOX NRG Stadium Raiders Bills 1 p.m. ET, CBS Highmark Stadium Ravens Bengals 1 p.m. ET, CBS Paycor Stadium Chargers Titans 1 p.m. ET, CBS Nissan Stadium Chiefs Jaguars 1 p.m. ET, CBS TIAA Bank Field 49ers Rams 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX SoFi Stadium Giants Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX State Farm Stadium Jets Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS AT&T Stadium Commanders Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS Empower Field at Mile High Dolphins Patriots 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Gillette Stadium Saints Panthers Mon 9/18, 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Bank of America Stadium Browns Steelers Mon 9/18, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC Acrisure Stadium

Other Content You May Like