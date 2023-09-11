NFL

NFL Week 2 Schedule: Dates, Times And TV Channels

Joe Lyons
After a thrilling opening week for the new NFL season, find out all the key details for Week 2 here including dates, times and TV channels for each of the 16 fixtures.

NFL Schedule For Week 2

The NFL season began last week in thrilling fashion and we have another exciting slate of games to look forward to in Week 2.

In Week 1, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were stunned at home by the Detroit Lions to open the season in dramatic fashion as the visiting side left Arrowhead with a one-point victory.

None of the three starting rookie quarterbacks got off to the start they wanted: Bryce Young’s Carolina Panthers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, CJ Stroud’s Houston Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens and Anthony Richardson’s Indianapolis Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Burrow’s offense struggled and looked stagnant throughout as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to defeat against the Cleveland Browns on the road. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a huge upset against the Minnesota Vikings.

The San Francisco 49ers became favorites to win the Super Bowl with a stunning win over the Pittsburgh Steelers whilst the Philadelphia Eagles looked shaky against the New England Patriots, scraping a dramatic victory in Foxborough.

Tua notched 466 passing yards and three TDs as the Miami Dolphins beat the LA Chargers, the Dallas Cowboys shut out the New York Giants with a 40-0 triumph away from home and the LA Rams shocked the Seattle Seahawks.

It was a stunning weekend of football and we’ve got even more to look forward to in Week 2.

Away Home Date, Time, TV Channel Venue
Vikings  Eagles Thu 9/14, 8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Lincoln Financial Field
 Packers  Falcons 1 p.m. ET, FOX Mercedes-Benz Stadium
 Seahawks  Lions 1 p.m. ET, FOX Ford Field
 Bears  Buccaneers 1 p.m. ET, FOX Raymond James Stadium
 Colts  Texans 1 p.m. ET, FOX NRG Stadium
 Raiders  Bills 1 p.m. ET, CBS Highmark Stadium
 Ravens  Bengals 1 p.m. ET, CBS Paycor Stadium
 Chargers  Titans 1 p.m. ET, CBS Nissan Stadium
 Chiefs  Jaguars 1 p.m. ET, CBS TIAA Bank Field
 49ers  Rams 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX SoFi Stadium
 Giants  Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX State Farm Stadium
 Jets  Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS AT&T Stadium
 Commanders  Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS Empower Field at Mile High
 Dolphins  Patriots 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC Gillette Stadium
 Saints  Panthers Mon 9/18, 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN Bank of America Stadium
 Browns  Steelers Mon 9/18, 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC Acrisure Stadium

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
