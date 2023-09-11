The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 1 after what felt like the longest off-season in history, but the action arrives thick and fast and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 2 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

RELATED: NFL Odds: 49ers Are Now The Super Bowl Favorites, Dolphins Make Big Jump

The NFL season progresses to Week 2 following an incredible first week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

The second edition of Thursday Night Football begins with the reigning AFC champion Philadelphia Eagles playing host to the Minnesota Vikings. Philly scraped an unconvincing win in New England in Week 1 and looked a shadow of last season’s dominating side.

After a disappointing opening loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get back on terms against division rivals Baltimore Ravens who cruised to victory against the Houston Texans on CJ Stroud’s debut.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions caused a huge upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on opening night and can stretch their record to 2-0 against the Seattle Seahawks, who fell to a shock 30-13 defeat against the LA Rams.

The Chiefs can bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars whilst the Dallas Cowboys can also make it consecutive victories to start the season against the New York Jets after shutting the New York Giants out with a 40-0 win on the road.

The Patriots showed plenty of promise despite a disastrous first quarter against the Eagles and Bill Belichick’s side will look to make amends against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football who put on a superb display against the LA Chargers to win 36-34.

There are two games on the Monday Night Football schedule as Bryce Young’s Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers to close out Week 2.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Minnesota Vikings +280 +7.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) Philadelphia Eagles -360 -7.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Baltimore Ravens +135 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Cincinnati Bengals -155 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Chicago Bears +125 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -145 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Green Bay Packers -115 -1.0 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110) Atlanta Falcons -105 +1.0 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Indianapolis Colts +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110) Houston Texans -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Kansas City Chiefs -145 -2.5 (-110) Over 51.0 (-110) Jacksonville Jaguars +125 +2.5 (-110) Under 51.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under LA Chargers -155 -3.0 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110) Tennessee Titans +135 +3.0 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Las Vegas Raiders +350 +10.0 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110) Buffalo Bills -450 -10.0 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Seahawks +190 +5.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-110) Detroit Lions -230 -5.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Giants -200 -4.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110) Arizona Cardinals +170 +4.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Francisco 49ers -290 -7.0 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110) LA Rams +235 +7.0 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New York Jets +145 +3.0 (-105) Over 45.5 (-110) Dallas Cowboys -165 -3.0 (-115) Under 45.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Washington Commanders +165 +3.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110) Denver Broncos -185 -3.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Miami Dolphins -135 -2.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110) New England Patriots +115 +2.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under New Orleans Saints -160 -3.0 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110) Carolina Panthers +140 +3.0 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cleveland Browns -120 -1.5 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110) Pittsburgh Steelers +100 +1.5 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110)

Other Content You May Like