NFL

NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
relitigating tua tagovailoa vs justin herbert ahead of miami dolphins vs los angeles chargers
relitigating tua tagovailoa vs justin herbert ahead of miami dolphins vs los angeles chargers

The chapter has closed on a breathtaking NFL Week 1 after what felt like the longest off-season in history, but the action arrives thick and fast and we’re already looking ahead to the Week 2 fixtures on the calendar.

NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under

RELATED: NFL Odds: 49ers Are Now The Super Bowl Favorites, Dolphins Make Big Jump

The NFL season progresses to Week 2 following an incredible first week of action and we have some exciting matchups on the slate to look forward to.

The second edition of Thursday Night Football begins with the reigning AFC champion Philadelphia Eagles playing host to the Minnesota Vikings. Philly scraped an unconvincing win in New England in Week 1 and looked a shadow of last season’s dominating side.

After a disappointing opening loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get back on terms against division rivals Baltimore Ravens who cruised to victory against the Houston Texans on CJ Stroud’s debut.

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions caused a huge upset against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on opening night and can stretch their record to 2-0 against the Seattle Seahawks, who fell to a shock 30-13 defeat against the LA Rams.

The Chiefs can bounce back against the Jacksonville Jaguars whilst the Dallas Cowboys can also make it consecutive victories to start the season against the New York Jets after shutting the New York Giants out with a 40-0 win on the road.

The Patriots showed plenty of promise despite a disastrous first quarter against the Eagles and Bill Belichick’s side will look to make amends against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football who put on a superb display against the LA Chargers to win 36-34.

There are two games on the Monday Night Football schedule as Bryce Young’s Carolina Panthers host the New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers to close out Week 2.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Minnesota Vikings +280 +7.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110)
Philadelphia Eagles -360 -7.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Baltimore Ravens +135 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Cincinnati Bengals -155 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Chicago Bears +125 +3.0 (-110) Over 43.5 (-110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -145 -3.0 (-110) Under 43.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Green Bay Packers -115 -1.0 (-110) Over 41.5 (-110)
Atlanta Falcons -105 +1.0 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Indianapolis Colts +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110)
Houston Texans -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Kansas City Chiefs -145 -2.5 (-110) Over 51.0 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars +125 +2.5 (-110) Under 51.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
LA Chargers -155 -3.0 (-110) Over 45.5 (-110)
Tennessee Titans +135 +3.0 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Las Vegas Raiders +350 +10.0 (-110) Over 47.5 (-110)
Buffalo Bills -450 -10.0 (-110) Under 47.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Seattle Seahawks +190 +5.5 (-110) Over 50.5 (-110)
Detroit Lions -230 -5.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New York Giants -200 -4.5 (-110) Over 38.5 (-110)
Arizona Cardinals +170 +4.5 (-110) Under 38.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
San Francisco 49ers -290 -7.0 (-110) Over 42.5 (-110)
LA Rams +235 +7.0 (-110) Under 42.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New York Jets +145 +3.0 (-105) Over 45.5 (-110)
Dallas Cowboys -165 -3.0 (-115) Under 45.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Washington Commanders +165 +3.5 (-110) Over 40.0 (-110)
Denver Broncos -185 -3.5 (-110) Under 40.0 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Miami Dolphins -135 -2.5 (-110) Over 46.5 (-110)
New England Patriots +115 +2.5 (-110) Under 46.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
New Orleans Saints -160 -3.0 (-110) Over 40.5 (-110)
Carolina Panthers +140 +3.0 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110)
Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under
Cleveland Browns -120 -1.5 (-110) Over 42.0 (-110)
Pittsburgh Steelers +100 +1.5 (-110) Under 42.0 (-110)

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
relitigating tua tagovailoa vs justin herbert ahead of miami dolphins vs los angeles chargers
NFL

LATEST NFL Week 2 Odds: Moneyline, Spread, Over/Under For ALL 16 Games

Author image Joe Lyons  •  11min
rsz buffalo bills v new england patriots
NFL
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer For Jets vs Bills Today | Claim $1000 Free Bet Bonus
Author image Andy Newton  •  26min

The MyBookie NFL betting offer will land you up to $1000 in Jets vs Bills free bets ahead of tonight’s big Monday night football action. Bet On NFL With MyBookie…

J.K. Dobbins injury vs Texans pic
NFL
Who will replace J.K Dobbins for Baltimore after suffering a season-edging Achilles injury vs the Texans in Week 1?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  36min

To start the 2023 season, Baltimore beat the Houston Texans 25-9 at home. After playing only eight games for the Ravens in 2022, J.K. Dobbins was expected to have a…

Damien Harris Bills pic
NFL
BetNow NFL Free Bet Bonus: Claim $1000 Betting Offer For Monday Night Football
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
ChatGPT Jets
NFL
Bovada NFL Betting Offer Bonus: $750 Jets vs Bills Free Bets Welcome Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL
Monday Night Football Free Bet Bonus: Claim Up To $8,750 In NFL Betting Offers
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
jalin Hyatt Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants vs Cowboys Free Bet Bonus | Claim $8,750 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  19h
Arrow to top