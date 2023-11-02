NFL: Tom Brady Has Some Advice For Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. He doesn’t have the blazing speed or shiftiness that typically comes when we think of elusive, out-of-the-pocket quarterbacks. But he has a combination of size and strength that allows him to take big hits down the field and absorb the necessary contact to help his team in big situations.

NFL: Tom Brady Tells Josh Allen To Slide More

#Bills QB Josh Allen was on Tom Brady’s ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast and told him he was a “Huge Brady fan growing up… I know Bills Mafia wasn’t the happiest.” Brady then advised Allen to run less the way he’s been running in order to protect himself: “You’re putting yourself in harm’s… pic.twitter.com/kPbB4BbmFw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 2, 2023

While it is typically something that coaches and fans encourage the faces of their franchises not to do, it is a part of Allen’s game that makes him the dangerous MVP candidate that he has been over the past few years. Defending his cannon of a right arm is made far more difficult when you have to respect his ability to run like a halfback on a broken play or designed keeper. 43 of Allen’s 198 career touchdowns have come on the ground.

NFL legend and greatest quarterback of all-time Tom Brady has some words of caution for the way that Josh Allen plays the game. The two had a conversation on Brady’s podcast that was mediated by Jim Gray, and the subject of Allen’s play style came up. Brady laid out the advice that he had for the Bills quarterback:

I think sometimes he wants to run it, because he knows he can get yards. There’s a lot of confidence in it. The only problem from my standpoint is you’re putting yourself in harms way…it doesn’t take much for someone to land on you…those are the decisions you make as a quarterback and I would like to see Josh save those for very special moments…and not that he shouldn’t run. But when he does, slide!

Allen Thinks The Risk In The Pocket Is The Same Outside

Josh Allen: highest graded QB in the NFL this season – 90.0 🦬 pic.twitter.com/972DNQPsvu — PFF BUF Bills (@PFF_Bills) November 2, 2023

Allen seemed to take the advice to heart, but had a rebuttle of his own. He explained that the possibility of getting hurt inside the pocket is just as real as the possibility of being hurt outside of it, which he did with a wry smile. He added:

Obviously limiting and mitigating the risk is the name of the game, and the best availability is availablity and all those cliches and talking points. But you gotta go and win a football game, and sometimes it calls upon me doing something, putting my body on the line for my teammates

The Bills are currently sitting at 5-3 and in second place in the AFC East. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday in a must-watch contest.