NFL

NFL: Tom Brady Has Some Advice For Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz attachment gettyimages 1074695820 594x594 1
rsz attachment gettyimages 1074695820 594x594 1

Josh Allen is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL. He doesn’t have the blazing speed or shiftiness that typically comes when we think of elusive, out-of-the-pocket quarterbacks. But he has a combination of size and strength that allows him to take big hits down the field and absorb the necessary contact to help his team in big situations.

NFL: Tom Brady Tells Josh Allen To Slide More

While it is typically something that coaches and fans encourage the faces of their franchises not to do, it is a part of Allen’s game that makes him the dangerous MVP candidate that he has been over the past few years. Defending his cannon of a right arm is made far more difficult when you have to respect his ability to run like a halfback on a broken play or designed keeper. 43 of Allen’s 198 career touchdowns have come on the ground.

NFL legend and greatest quarterback of all-time Tom Brady has some words of caution for the way that Josh Allen plays the game. The two had a conversation on Brady’s podcast that was mediated by Jim Gray, and the subject of Allen’s play style came up. Brady laid out the advice that he had for the Bills quarterback:

I think sometimes he wants to run it, because he knows he can get yards. There’s a lot of confidence in it. The only problem from my standpoint is you’re putting yourself in harms way…it doesn’t take much for someone to land on you…those are the decisions you make as a quarterback and I would like to see Josh save those for very special moments…and not that he shouldn’t run. But when he does, slide!

Allen Thinks The Risk In The Pocket Is The Same Outside

Allen seemed to take the advice to heart, but had a rebuttle of his own. He explained that the possibility of getting hurt inside the pocket is just as real as the possibility of being hurt outside of it, which he did with a wry smile. He added:

Obviously limiting and mitigating the risk is the name of the game, and the best availability is availablity and all those cliches and talking points. But you gotta go and win a football game, and sometimes it calls upon me doing something, putting my body on the line for my teammates

The Bills are currently sitting at 5-3 and in second place in the AFC East. They will take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday in a must-watch contest.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz marquez valdes scantling
NFL

LATEST Kansas City Chiefs Player Says The Trip Germany “Sucks”

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
Darren Waller Giants pic
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Darren Waller and Tyrod Taylor will not play in Week 9 vs. the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h

Injuries have been a recurring theme for the New York Giants over their first eight games of the 2023 season. Key players have missed extended amounts of time. That’s a…

USATSI 21546636 168397130 lowres
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in a huge NFC matchup in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our…

Bengals
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  6h
CJ Stroud
NFL
Houston Texans vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  7h
Linval Joseph pic
NFL
Bills Depth Chart: Veteran DT Linval Joseph has signed a on-year deal with Buffalo
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
Chris Olave
NFL
New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  9h
Arrow to top