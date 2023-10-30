Betting

NFL: Tagovailoa Re-Takes The Lead Over Mahomes In MVP Odds

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ezgifcom webp to jpg
rsz ezgifcom webp to jpg

Halfway through the 2023 NFL season, the early conversation for MVP has been centered mostly around two players. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have had their names in consideration at different points throughout the year, but Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes have been the odds-on leaders for a majority of the 8 weeks.

NFL MVP Odds: Tagovailoa Now The Favorite Over Mahomes, Hurts

Mahomes entered the year as the favorite to repeat as the league’s most valuable player, but his numbers were somewhat pedestrian through the first six weeks, at least by his own standard. Tagovailoa had more consistently impressive numbers and was the league leader in a majority of the major quarterback statistical categories, and held a slight lead over Mahomes in the MVP race in the early going.

But things changed in Week 7. Tagovailoa put up respectable numbers as the Dolphins lost to the Eagles, but he was outdone on the day by Mahomes, who threw for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Chargers. The performance boosted him up into the top spot for most likely to win NFL MVP, and it was thought that he would stay there for at least another week.

Bet on Tua Tagovailoa For MVP (+300) at BetOnline

The Denver Broncos defense, surprisingly, had other ideas. The Chiefs were held out of the end zone completely in Sunday’s upset loss, raising questions about their status in the AFC and whether they will be able to continue forward with their current set of wide receivers. Mahomes threw 0 touchdowns for the first time since December 5th, 2021, and finished the game with two interceptions.

Currently A 3-Man Race For Most Valuable

Tagovailoa, on the other hand, had his 4th 300+ yard game of the season in leading the Dolphins to a victory over the Patriots. He added three touchdowns to his league-leading total, one of which was his almost-weekly 40+ yard bomb to Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins improved to 6-2, and Tagovailoa took over the top spot on the MVP odds board. He is now currently sitting at +300, while Mahomes is back at +350, according to BetOnline.

But they aren’t alone at the top. Jalen Hurts has been putting together an NFL MVP-like campaign, and is only slightly behind Mahomes at +375. It is essentially a three-man race as it stands after Week 8’s action, with Lamar Jackson being next on the board all the way back at +700. Christian McCaffrey, perhaps surprisingly, rounds out the top-5 with a +1100 designation, and Lamar Jackson is behind him at +1200.

There could be a big shift this coming weekend, as Tagovailoa’s Dolphins are scheduled to take on Mahomes’ Chiefs in Germany on Sunday.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz 17637951270
Betting

LATEST NFL Super Bowl Odds: Bengals Climb, 49ers Fall Out Of Top Spot

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
rsz carson wentz 091222 getty ftr
Betting
NFL Odds: Will The Vikings Sign Carson Wentz In Wake Of Cousins Injury?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h

We have made it through eight weeks of the 2023 NFL season, and it has already been an up-and-down rollercoaster ride for the Minnesota Vikings. They began the season 1-4…

halloween money
Betting
Best Halloween Sports Betting Offers On US Offshore Sportsbooks
Author image Andy Newton  •  6h

There’s plenty of US sporting action on the final day of October and you can enjoy it with the best Halloween sports betting offers at our recommended US offshore sportsbooks…

Tyler Herro Heat pic
Betting
NBA Odds: Three Prop Bets For Monday’s Heat Vs. Bucks Game Via BetOnline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  7h
3525881 71864788 2560 1440
Betting
How To Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City In USA
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 29 2023
gettyimages 1429651535
Betting
How To Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City In Florida
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 29 2023
001c494a 1600
Betting
How To Bet On Manchester United vs Manchester City In Texas
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Oct 29 2023
Arrow to top