NFL: Tagovailoa Re-Takes The Lead Over Mahomes In MVP Odds

Halfway through the 2023 NFL season, the early conversation for MVP has been centered mostly around two players. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have had their names in consideration at different points throughout the year, but Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes have been the odds-on leaders for a majority of the 8 weeks.

NFL MVP Odds: Tagovailoa Now The Favorite Over Mahomes, Hurts

Tua Tagovailoa ranks this season NFL Rank

Pass Rating 108.8 1st

Pass Yards 2,416 1st

Pass TD 18 t-1st pic.twitter.com/pRBt0Go65p — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 29, 2023

Mahomes entered the year as the favorite to repeat as the league’s most valuable player, but his numbers were somewhat pedestrian through the first six weeks, at least by his own standard. Tagovailoa had more consistently impressive numbers and was the league leader in a majority of the major quarterback statistical categories, and held a slight lead over Mahomes in the MVP race in the early going.

But things changed in Week 7. Tagovailoa put up respectable numbers as the Dolphins lost to the Eagles, but he was outdone on the day by Mahomes, who threw for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Chargers. The performance boosted him up into the top spot for most likely to win NFL MVP, and it was thought that he would stay there for at least another week.

The Denver Broncos defense, surprisingly, had other ideas. The Chiefs were held out of the end zone completely in Sunday’s upset loss, raising questions about their status in the AFC and whether they will be able to continue forward with their current set of wide receivers. Mahomes threw 0 touchdowns for the first time since December 5th, 2021, and finished the game with two interceptions.

Currently A 3-Man Race For Most Valuable

This season Pat Mahomes Sam Howell

15/8 Pass TD/INT 13/8

209 Completions 206

304 Attempts 308

2,258 Pass Yards 2,146 pic.twitter.com/dPJC8GcWQj — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 30, 2023

Tagovailoa, on the other hand, had his 4th 300+ yard game of the season in leading the Dolphins to a victory over the Patriots. He added three touchdowns to his league-leading total, one of which was his almost-weekly 40+ yard bomb to Tyreek Hill.

The Dolphins improved to 6-2, and Tagovailoa took over the top spot on the MVP odds board. He is now currently sitting at +300, while Mahomes is back at +350, according to BetOnline.

But they aren’t alone at the top. Jalen Hurts has been putting together an NFL MVP-like campaign, and is only slightly behind Mahomes at +375. It is essentially a three-man race as it stands after Week 8’s action, with Lamar Jackson being next on the board all the way back at +700. Christian McCaffrey, perhaps surprisingly, rounds out the top-5 with a +1100 designation, and Lamar Jackson is behind him at +1200.

There could be a big shift this coming weekend, as Tagovailoa’s Dolphins are scheduled to take on Mahomes’ Chiefs in Germany on Sunday.