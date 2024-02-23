With a 5-12 finish to the 2023 season, the team smartly moved on from head coach Brandon Staley. Los Angeles could no longer continue to waste the valuable years they have left with Justin Herbert. That is why the Chargers went out and got a proven winner as their head coach this offseason. Jim Harbaugh left the Michigan Wolverines after winning the National Championship and is now the Chargers’ head coach.

Harbaugh has brought in coaches that he can trust and one of them is OC Greg Roman. He was with Harbaugh when he was Stanford’s head coach in college and followed him to the 49ers. Roman was last the OC of the Ravens in 2022. When speaking to the media, Roman emphasized the importance of having a strong run game in 2024. One that can compliment QB Justin Herbert.

Who will the Chargers use as their RB in 2024?

In comments so far this offseason, new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, GM Joe Hortiz and OC Greg Roman have all stressed the importance of the running game. Something to keep in mind with LA currently scheduled to pick at 5th overall. https://t.co/a5uS839cAO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 23, 2024



For over 15 years, the Chargers haven’t had a top-10 rushing attack in the NFL. The last time they accomplished that was in 2007 when LaDainian Tomlinson was still playing. New Chargers OC Greg Roman wants that to change in 2024. He wants to have a run game that can complement their QB, Justin Herbert. Roman emphasized that Herbert is better when utilized as a passer. However, the team still needs to be able to establish the run to help set up the pass.

Last season, RB Austin Ekeler had one of the worst seasons of his career. He’s left Los Angeles with questions to be answered about their backfield in 2024. The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent this offseason and it’s almost certain he won’t be returning. Who will be the Chargers’ RB if Ekeler is out? Do they have his replacement in-house or will they look to add a player through the draft? Important decisions will be made in the next few months.

New #Chargers OC Greg Roman: “Can you imagine Justin Herbert with a great running game? We don’t know, but I can imagine what it might look like. So that’s kind of the vision.” pic.twitter.com/n1S7h6anKG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 23, 2024



Before free agent signings and the draft, Isaiah Spiller is RB1 on Los Angeles’ roster. That will likely change this offseason now that Jim Harbaugh is the head coach. He’s going to bring in the type of RB he wants for the style of football the team will play. Los Angeles has the 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft. While there might not be a running back worth taking at pick #5, adding an elite offensive lineman can always help the run game. We’ll have to wait and see what decision the Chargers end up making this offseason.