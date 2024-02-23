NFL

Chargers’ OC Greg Roman wants to have a run game that can compliment QB Justin Herbert

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Justin Herbert Chargers pic
Justin Herbert Chargers pic

With a 5-12 finish to the 2023 season, the team smartly moved on from head coach Brandon Staley. Los Angeles could no longer continue to waste the valuable years they have left with Justin Herbert. That is why the Chargers went out and got a proven winner as their head coach this offseason. Jim Harbaugh left the Michigan Wolverines after winning the National Championship and is now the Chargers’ head coach. 

Harbaugh has brought in coaches that he can trust and one of them is OC Greg Roman. He was with Harbaugh when he was Stanford’s head coach in college and followed him to the 49ers. Roman was last the OC of the Ravens in 2022. When speaking to the media, Roman emphasized the importance of having a strong run game in 2024. One that can compliment QB Justin Herbert.

Who will the Chargers use as their RB in 2024?


For over 15 years, the Chargers haven’t had a top-10 rushing attack in the NFL. The last time they accomplished that was in 2007 when LaDainian Tomlinson was still playing. New Chargers OC Greg Roman wants that to change in 2024. He wants to have a run game that can complement their QB, Justin Herbert. Roman emphasized that Herbert is better when utilized as a passer. However, the team still needs to be able to establish the run to help set up the pass.

Last season, RB Austin Ekeler had one of the worst seasons of his career. He’s left Los Angeles with questions to be answered about their backfield in 2024. The 28-year-old is set to be a free agent this offseason and it’s almost certain he won’t be returning. Who will be the Chargers’ RB if Ekeler is out? Do they have his replacement in-house or will they look to add a player through the draft? Important decisions will be made in the next few months.


Before free agent signings and the draft, Isaiah Spiller is RB1 on Los Angeles’ roster. That will likely change this offseason now that Jim Harbaugh is the head coach. He’s going to bring in the type of RB he wants for the style of football the team will play. Los Angeles has the 5th overall pick in the NFL Draft. While there might not be a running back worth taking at pick #5, adding an elite offensive lineman can always help the run game. We’ll have to wait and see what decision the Chargers end up making this offseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Matt Araiza pic
NFL

LATEST Kansas City has signed free-agent punter Matt Araiza to a minimum deal

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024
Justin Herbert Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers’ OC Greg Roman wants to have a run game that can compliment QB Justin Herbert
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 23 2024

With a 5-12 finish to the 2023 season, the team smartly moved on from head coach Brandon Staley. Los Angeles could no longer continue to waste the valuable years they…

rsz 1424983990
NFL
NFL: 5 Highest Paid Players On Baltimore Ravens Roster For 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024

The Baltimore Ravens figure to be contenders again in 2024. They will have the reigning NFL MVP at quarterback and a defense that ranked #1 in the league in points…

rsz usatsi 21390391
NFL
NFL: 3 Questions The New Orleans Saints Must Answer During The 2024 Off-Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Feb 23 2024
Bijan Robinson Falcons pic
NFL
Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson thinks he can have 2,000 rushing yards in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Mike Gesicki Patriots pic
NFL
Do the New England Patriots need to resign Mike Gesicki this offseason?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 22 2024
Nick Chubb Browns pic
NFL
NFL analysts believe the Browns could potentially cut Nick Chubb this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Feb 21 2024
Arrow to top