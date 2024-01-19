The Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend in order to advance in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, but the story was the weather. The game was postponed from Sunday to Monday due to a brutal snow storm that hit Orchard Park, New York in the days that led up, and the teams battled in cold and blistery conditions when they did finally get around to playing.

NFL: Another Storm Headed For Buffalo Ahead Of Divisional Round

From a friend of mine in orchard park where they received around 30” of new snow overnight 😄 pic.twitter.com/tiitFhhJec — BuffaloWeather (@weather_buffalo) January 17, 2024

One of the attention-getters of the weekend was the team’s call for fans to help them shovel out their stadium. Despite the travel ban placed over the surrounding area, the Bills were paying $20 and providing warm meals to people who showed up with their own shovels to help clear the seats.

The turnout was apparently lower than expected, fans arriving early were forced to trudge their way through the deep snow in order to find a place to sit. By some reports, the team had forgone assigned seating and fans were able to view the game from wherever they could dig out a spot.

Team Is Again Calling For Fans To Help Shovel

We’re going to need some snow shovelers (again)! Help get Highmark Stadium ready for our Divisional Round playoff game: https://t.co/RrZ6jux79r pic.twitter.com/eSFRDLLsEl — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 18, 2024

The team’s reward for advancing to the NFL Divisional Round is another game in Orchard Park, which is scheduled for this Sunday night against the Chiefs. According to the weather report for the area, there will be a storm has been taking place throughout Thursday, and will last into early Saturday morning, and will drop 6–9 inches when all is said and done.

And once again, the Bills are calling on their fans to help them dig out. The offer is the same as last week, with meals and a $20 per hour payment, and the shoveling is set to begin on Friday at 2pm.

It figures to be a far easier job this time around. “Crews” had less than 20 hours to pull themselves out of nearly two feet of snow last weekend, but will have plenty more time and less to move for this storm. The snow is supposed to dissipate by early Saturday morning, which should give clear skies above the stadium for at least 36 hours leading up.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30pm Eastern on Sunday Night, and the forecast calls for cloudy skies and a game-time temperature of 19 degrees.

The Bills are currently listed as 3-point favorite.