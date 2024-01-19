NFL

NFL: The Buffalo Bills Are Looking For Help Shoveling Their Stadium…Again

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz maxresdefault
rsz maxresdefault

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend in order to advance in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, but the story was the weather. The game was postponed from Sunday to Monday due to a brutal snow storm that hit Orchard Park, New York in the days that led up, and the teams battled in cold and blistery conditions when they did finally get around to playing.

NFL: Another Storm Headed For Buffalo Ahead Of Divisional Round

One of the attention-getters of the weekend was the team’s call for fans to help them shovel out their stadium. Despite the travel ban placed over the surrounding area, the Bills were paying $20 and providing warm meals to people who showed up with their own shovels to help clear the seats.

The turnout was apparently lower than expected, fans arriving early were forced to trudge their way through the deep snow in order to find a place to sit. By some reports, the team had forgone assigned seating and fans were able to view the game from wherever they could dig out a spot.

Team Is Again Calling For Fans To Help Shovel

The team’s reward for advancing to the NFL Divisional Round is another game in Orchard Park, which is scheduled for this Sunday night against the Chiefs. According to the weather report for the area, there will be a storm has been taking place throughout Thursday, and will last into early Saturday morning, and will drop 6–9 inches when all is said and done.

And once again, the Bills are calling on their fans to help them dig out. The offer is the same as last week, with meals and a $20 per hour payment, and the shoveling is set to begin on Friday at 2pm.

It figures to be a far easier job this time around. “Crews” had less than 20 hours to pull themselves out of nearly two feet of snow last weekend, but will have plenty more time and less to move for this storm. The snow is supposed to dissipate by early Saturday morning, which should give clear skies above the stadium for at least 36 hours leading up.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30pm Eastern on Sunday Night, and the forecast calls for cloudy skies and a game-time temperature of 19 degrees.

The Bills are currently listed as 3-point favorite.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz maxresdefault
NFL

LATEST NFL: The Buffalo Bills Are Looking For Help Shoveling Their Stadium…Again

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 19 2024
rsz brock purdy 49ers mindset getty 1907457487
NFL
NFL: Packers Are 0-4 Against The 49ers In The Playoffs Since 2002
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 18 2024

While the betting spread for the contest is one of the largest of the weekend, there is plenty of interest in the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green…

rsz mike evans
NFL
NFL Divisional Round: 3 Impending Free Agents Who Will Be Playing This Weekend
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 18 2024

We are just a couple of days away from the start of the Divisional Round of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, and there are some marquee games on the slate over…

rsz jordan love packers mvp1
NFL
NFL Divisional Round: Best Prop Bets & Player Props Picks
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 18 2024
Marlon Humphrey 1040x572 1
NFL
Ravens Injury Report: Humphrey Ruled Out, Andrews Questionable
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 18 2024
rsz mike vrabel 1
NFL
Vrabel & Belichick Interview As NFL Coaching Searches Heat Up
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 18 2024
Kliff Kingsbury 1
NFL
Kliff Kingsbury To Interview For Bears’ Vacant OC Position
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 18 2024
Arrow to top