The Buffalo Bills are arguably the most NFL’s in-form team following the Wild Card round and their hopes of a championship are higher than ever, but when was the last time they reached a Super Bowl?

When Was The Last Time The Buffalo Bills Reached The Super Bowl?

In franchise history, the Buffalo Bills have reached four Super Bowls – but they’ve came away empty handed on each occasion.

The last time the Bills made the Super Bowl was over three decades ago in 1994, where they fell to defeat against the Dallas Cowboys.

According to NFL sportsbooks, Buffalo currently hold the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next month at +500 – behind the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers.

The Bills eased past the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round to set up a mouthwatering clash with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round at Highmark this week.

Buffalo Bills Playoff History With Josh Allen

2019: Wild Card loss @ Houston Texans

2020: AFC Championship loss @ Kansas City Chiefs

2021: Divisional round loss @ Kansas City Chiefs

2022: Divisional round loss vs Cincinnati Bengals

Josh Allen is 27-years-old and entering his prime. This is undoubtedly the best version we’ve seen of the seventh overall pick out of Wyoming, who was drafted in 2018 and earned the starting quarterback job quickly in his debut year.

Sunday’s clash with the Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, marks the first-ever road playoff game for Mahomes. In 15 postseason games, he’s only played at home or at a neutral site for the Super Bowl.

Since the Week 13 bye, Buffalo have been on a tear. They beat the Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins to close out the regular season and claim the No. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Baltimore Ravens.

This looks undoubtedly Allen’s best chance at reaching a Super Bowl yet and if he keeps playing at the current level like we saw on Monday against Pittsburgh, the league is in trouble.