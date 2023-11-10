NFL

NFL: Shedeur Sanders Compares Himself To Tom Brady & Michael Vick

Anthony R. Cardenas
Shedeur Sanders has been perhaps the biggest star on the most polarizing team in college football this season. He is one of the top passers in the nation in multiple major categories, and some are projecting him to be drafted as high as the first round in the 2024 NFL Draft. If you ask Sanders himself, he’ll tell you that he has parts of his game that are akin to a couple of the best and most electrifying players to ever play the position.

Shedeur Sanders Compares Himself To Two NFL Greats

The Colorado Buffaloes have seen their promising season slip away over the past month and a half, losing 5 out of their last 6 to drop their overall record to 4-5 and moving down to 9th place in the Pac-12. But Sanders has continued to put up impressive numbers despite the team’s struggles, and currently ranks 3rd in passing yards and 5th in touchdown passes in the nation.

Sanders should be considered a dual threat quarterback, and he is using those skills simply to survive behind what is among the worst offensive lines in college football. His rushing numbers are abysmal, but it is his mobility that he says is the key to any personal success on the year.

In an interview with Complex, Sanders compared his skill set to those of two other NFL quarterbacks who fans may have heard of: Tom Brady and Michael Vick.

Says Sanders:

Well, I’ll say it’s a mixture because I’m able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball. I can play like Brady, but I’m also able to extend plays and if it’s not there, take it like Vick. So it just depends, it’s funny whenever situations in the game occur, they’re like ‘hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.’ So then that’s when we bring our legs involved.

Sanders’ Draft Stock Varies

It is a bold claim, but Sanders has never been one to hide his confidence, a trait that most certainly runs in the family.

Just how high of a regard NFL teams hold Sanders in is a question. There are some mock drafts that have him placed in the first round, and others have him being picked all the way down in the third round or later. There is also the possibility of Sanders returning to school next year and boosting his stock.

The Buffaloes will take on 21st ranked Arizona this weekend. They are listed as 10.5 point underdogs.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
