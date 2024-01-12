The Dallas Cowboys were one of the top teams during the 2023 NFL regular season. They finished with a 12-5 record and made a late run in order to snatch the NFC East title away from the Eagles, and are entering the playoffs with the 4th-shortest odds of any of the 14 remaining teams to win the Super Bowl.

But if Mike McCarthy’s team doesn’t make a deep run this year, then we could be seeing his final days as the head coach in Dallas.

The Cowboys have underachieved during McCarthy’s four-year tenure. They’ve almost always been solid in the regular season, finishing with a 12-5 record in each of the last three campaigns, after going 6-10 in his first. But they’ve ultimately been a disappointment once the postseason rolls around, having won just one playoff game thus far.

There is reason to believe that owner Jerry Jones is growing impatient. The proud Cowboys’ franchise haven’t been crowned champions since 1995, and no one is getting any younger or any more content with first round exits in the postseason.

So if the Cowboys do happen to make a move and join the growing list of NFL teams looking to fill a head coaching vacancy, who would they choose to replace McCarthy?

Would Belichick Even Want To Coach In Dallas?

One of the names that has been floated in recent weeks is Dan Quinn, who has been the team’s defensive signal caller for the past three seasons. But due to the massive news out of New England on Thursday, an apparent new candidate has emerged.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, NFL insiders have said speculated that it would be Bill Belichick that Dallas could turn to in order to be their next head coach.

The possibly-greatest-of-all-time coach is thought to want to continue his career after being let go by the Patriots on Thursday morning. He is chasing the all-time wins record and believes he has something left in the tank, and Belichick will likely have his pick of the job that he wants.

But would he be interested in the Cowboys, regardless of their level of interest? Jones doesn’t exactly like to relinquish control, and it has been the general thought that he has hired mild-mannered coaches lately in order to allow him to assert his power when needed. That doesn’t seem like a scenario that Belichick would be interested in, but we have seen crazier marriages happen in the NFL.

The Cowboys will take on the Packers during Wild Card Weekend, and are listed as 7-point home favorites against Jordan Love and company.