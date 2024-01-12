NFL

NFL Rumors: Report Says Cowboys Could Be Interested In Bill Belichick

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 240104133038 04 bill belichick career
rsz 240104133038 04 bill belichick career

The Dallas Cowboys were one of the top teams during the 2023 NFL regular season. They finished with a 12-5 record and made a late run in order to snatch the NFC East title away from the Eagles, and are entering the playoffs with the 4th-shortest odds of any of the 14 remaining teams to win the Super Bowl.

NFL: Could The Cowboys Be Interested In Belichick?

But if Mike McCarthy’s team doesn’t make a deep run this year, then we could be seeing his final days as the head coach in Dallas.

The Cowboys have underachieved during McCarthy’s four-year tenure. They’ve almost always been solid in the regular season, finishing with a 12-5 record in each of the last three campaigns, after going 6-10 in his first. But they’ve ultimately been a disappointment once the postseason rolls around, having won just one playoff game thus far.

There is reason to believe that owner Jerry Jones is growing impatient. The proud Cowboys’ franchise haven’t been crowned champions since 1995, and no one is getting any younger or any more content with first round exits in the postseason.

So if the Cowboys do happen to make a move and join the growing list of NFL teams looking to fill a head coaching vacancy, who would they choose to replace McCarthy?

Would Belichick Even Want To Coach In Dallas?

One of the names that has been floated in recent weeks is Dan Quinn, who has been the team’s defensive signal caller for the past three seasons. But due to the massive news out of New England on Thursday, an apparent new candidate has emerged.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, NFL insiders have said speculated that it would be Bill Belichick that Dallas could turn to in order to be their next head coach.

The possibly-greatest-of-all-time coach is thought to want to continue his career after being let go by the Patriots on Thursday morning. He is chasing the all-time wins record and believes he has something left in the tank, and Belichick will likely have his pick of the job that he wants.

But would he be interested in the Cowboys, regardless of their level of interest? Jones doesn’t exactly like to relinquish control, and it has been the general thought that he has hired mild-mannered coaches lately in order to allow him to assert his power when needed. That doesn’t seem like a scenario that Belichick would be interested in, but we have seen crazier marriages happen in the NFL.

The Cowboys will take on the Packers during Wild Card Weekend, and are listed as 7-point home favorites against Jordan Love and company.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 240104133038 04 bill belichick career
NFL

LATEST NFL Rumors: Report Says Cowboys Could Be Interested In Bill Belichick

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 12 2024
rsz 17047540931757
NFL
NFL: Tyreek Hill Speaks On Chiefs Ahead Of Wild Card Matchup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 12 2024

In what should be one of the premier games of NFL Wild Card Weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the Miami Dolphins in a battle between the…

rsz travis kelce says he has no reason to retire from the nfl tout 011124 ef3fbf286b174bc7a42bb716415302a1
NFL
Travis Kelce On Possible Retirement: “No Desire” To Stop Playing Football
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 12 2024

It seems as though Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce has been in the headlines more for his personal life this year than he has for any on-field accomplishments….

rsz gettyimages 1873368440 scaled 1
NFL
NFL: Joe Flacco Would Play Against The Ravens In This Likely Scenario
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 11 2024
rsz belichick brady 1 1a6d0ccb4f7e4fa7b9c491984f252141
NFL
NFL: Tom Brady Shares His Thoughts On Bill Belichick via Instagram Post
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 11 2024
rsz 19226676960
NFL
Eagles News: Jalen Hurts Hasn’t Thrown A Football Yet This Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 11 2024
1682016961.0
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top