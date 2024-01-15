The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 NFL postseason with high expectations, and deservedly so. They were one of the hottest teams in the league at different points during the season, and were able to finish with a 12-5 record while being crowned the champions of the NFC East. But in what has become a typical scene for Dallas in January, they came up short in the most disappointing of ways on Sunday, getting decimated by Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers to end their season on Wild Card Weekend.

Cowboys Disappoint Again, Changes May Be Coming In Dallas

The Texans have more playoff wins than the Cowboys since their first season in 2002 😳 pic.twitter.com/Z4sAhhLCsZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2024

There will likely be some serious changes coming in Dallas. This was head coach Mike McCarthy’s fourth season at the helm, and there is reason to believe that owner Jerry Jones has had enough with the playoff disappointments after three straight pre-NFC Championship exits while finishing 12-5 in each of those years. No decision has been made as of Monday, but the 2024 coaching carousel will start to heat up this coming week.

And what about the roster? There are some financial decisions to be made, including one on quarterback Dak Prescott, who will be entering the final year of his contract and is coming off of a season in which he was the MVP favorite as late as Week 15.

There are some key pieces that are scheduled to hit the open market, too. Dallas is projected to be just over $11 million over the cap when the league year starts, so some cuts and restructures will be due around that time.

3 Important Players Who Will Be Free Agents

Cowboys key free agents this off-season: RB Tony Pollard, OT Tyron Smith, CB Stephon Gilmore, C Tyler Biadasz, DE Dorance Armstrong Jr., S Jayron Kearse, CB Jourdan Lewis, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Neville Gallimore, DE Dante Fowler Jr., OT Chuma Edoga, CB Noah Igbinoghene, RB… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

But which players are they going to choose to bring back? Here are three important players from the 2023 Cowboys roster who should be hitting free agency this spring:

Tyron Smith – LT

The situation regarding Smith will be a tough one for Dallas. He has been one of the best in the league at his position during his career, and has been an anchor on the offensive line for the Cowboys for over a decade. But he is now 33 years old and has played in just 26 games combined over the last 4 seasons, as durability has become a serious issue late in his career.

Tony Pollard – RB

A year after losing Ezekiel Elliot to free agency, the Cowboys are in danger of losing both of the running backs that are currently on their active roster. Both Rico Dowdle and Tony Pollard are set to be free agents this spring, the latter of whom went over 1,000 yards for the second straight season in 2023. Dallas has shown in recent years that they are fine with allocating their money to positions other than running back, so don’t be surprised to see new faces in backfield next season.

Stephon Gilmore – CB

He is a few years removed from his days as an All-Pro and Pro Bowler, but Gilmore was a big part of the secondary for the Cowboys in 2023. He started all 17 games for the team and had 68 tackles to go along with 13 defended passes, making him a productive piece despite his advancing age.

Will Dallas look to get younger at the position, or will they fork out a couple of more years to the veteran?