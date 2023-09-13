Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes

1 Philadelphia Eagles +650 The Eagles take the top spot this week due to the Chiefs taking a loss, but there was nothing dominant about their win over the Patriots. They do, however, have a slate of winnable games coming up on their schedule, and should remain at #1 until someone is able to put them in the loss column.

2 San Francisco 49ers +600 No contender enjoyed a more dominant victory on Sunday, as the 49ers demolished the Steelers on the road to open the season. But San Francisco entered the season behind Philly in the power rankings, and will likely stay there until the Eagles are defeated.

3 Kansas City Chiefs +700 The Chiefs aren’t used to losing opening week games, but dropped Thursday night’s contest at the hands of the Lions. They’ll be getting Chris Jones back as he finally ended his holdout, and Travis Kelce is thought to return at some point soon. They drop out of the top spot but don’t look for Kansas City to make it out of the top-5 next week.

4 Dallas Cowboys +1000 They still may be on a tier below the Eagles and 49ers in the NFC, but the Cowboys made a strong case on Sunday night by blowing out the division rival Giants 40-0. They climb into the top 5 of the shortest Super Bowl odds as well, coming in at +1200.

5 Miami Dolphins +1400 Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill were the talk of Sunday’s action, and rightfully so. The Dolphins won an important early season game and their offense looks unstoppable, but the defense that was supposed to be improved gave up 34 points. They climb up a spot in the rankings and have the Patriots and Broncos looming on the schedule.

6 Buffalo Bills +1000 The Bills looked like they had the upper hand early on when Aaron Rodgers suffered his injury, but turnovers ultimately cost Josh Allen and company en route to a 22-16 overtime victory. There are more questions than answers about Buffalo after Monday night, and their spot in the top 10 is in jeopardy.

7 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 The Bengals had one of the poorest showings of any Super Bowl contender in Week 1, as Joe Burrow and the offense struggled all day long. The loss to the Browns knocks Cincinnati down from #3 to #7, and they’ll look to rebound against a division opponent who is also in the top 10 in the power rankings.

8 Baltimore Ravens +1500 It is hard to judge the Ravens after one week, given that they were playing at home against a rookie quarterback in his first game. Baltimore beat Houston by 16 and took care of business, but we’ll get a true taste of what they’re about when they take on the Bengals in Week 2.

9 Detroit Lions +1600 The Lions secured a big win on Thursday night by defeating the defending champion Chiefs. They’re up 3 spots from last week and could see even more movement up the board, as three of their next four games are at home against beatable opponents. They’ll take on the Seahawks on Sunday.

10 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Trevor Lawrence and company were able to pick up a Week 1 victory, though there wasn’t any spectacular about their win over Indianapolis. They actually trailed the Colts 21-17 entering the 4th quarter, but put together a nice final period to come out on top. They move up one spot in the power rankings and their Super Bowl odds have shortened.

11 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 Los Angeles was on the losing end of perhaps the most entertaining game of the weekend, and started their 2023 season off on the wrong foot. Head coach Brandon Staley is on the hot seat and will need to rack up some victories if he wants to keep his job. The Chargers will travel to take on the Titans in Week 2.

12 New York Jets +4000 The news on the Jets of course centers around Aaron Rodgers and their direction at the quarterback position. But New York’s defense looked outstanding against the Bills on Monday and has a chance to keep them in contention despite the devastating injury. Their Super Bowl odds have taken a massive hit, though.

13 Cleveland Browns +1800 Cleveland was able to stifle Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday, holding the MVP-candidate quarterback to just 82 passing yards and keeping Cincinnati out of the end zone on their way to a 24-3 victory. Deshaun Watson had a shaky performance overall, but the Browns are 1-0.

14 Green Bay Packers +4000 The Jordan Love Era started off well enough, as the Packers took it to the Bears in Week 1. He threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions en route to an 18-point victory, and Green Bay jumped up three spots in this week’s power rankings. They’ll visit the Falcons on Sunday.

15 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Geno Smith’s quest to show that last season wasn’t a fluke didn’t start off well, as the Seahawks were dominated in the second half by the division-rival Rams. Their Super Bowl odds are down to +4700 after entering with a +3300 designation.

16 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Atlanta was able to keep Desmond Ridder’s usage to a minimum on Sunday and was able to defeat Carolina by two scores to start the season 1-0. They have one of the softest schedules in the league in 2023, though two of the tougher games are looming in Weeks 2 and 3.

17 New Orleans Saints +2800 Derek Carr was victorious in his first game under center for the Saints, and New Orleans is still the favorite to come out on top in the NFC South. They have the easiest schedule in the NFL based on last year’s win percentage and could climb up in the power rankings throughout the year as well.

18 Washington Commanders +7500 Sam Howell had his ups and downs in his second-ever NFL game, but the Commanders were able to come away with a victory over the hapless Cardinals. They’ll be tested soon, as they have games against the Bills and Eagles on the horizon after taking on the Broncos in Week 3.

19 New York Giants +7500 There was perhaps no team that came in and laid an egg on an opening weekend like Brian Daboll’s Giants. They were embarrassed in front of a national audience against a division opponent, losing 40-0 against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. New York drops six spots in this week’s power rankings.

20 Minnesota Vikings +6600 In what was the upset of the day, the Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers went on the road and defeated the Vikings, who were favored by 4 points. Minnesota loses a chance to keep pace in the division and faces a daunting task by having to face the Eagles on a short week in their second game.

21 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Jimmy Garoppolo was efficient enough in his first start with the Raiders to get his team a victory, and a road one at that. But they’ll be facing an angry Bills team on Sunday, so don’t look for them to jump into the top 20 any time soon.

22 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Some thought the Steelers would be a dark horse team in the AFC, but they came out completely flat against the 49ers on Sunday, losing 30-7. There were serious issues on both sides of the ball, especially in the first half of action. They drop from 16 down to 22 in the power rankings.

23 New England Patriots +7500 They dropped down a bit in the rankings due to their loss, but the Patriots gave the defending NFC Champions all they could handle on Sunday. The better team ended up winning, but Mac Jones looked good against an outstanding defense. They’ll have another big test this weekend when the Dolphins come to town for Sunday Night Football.

24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Baker Mayfield was the odds-on leader for which NFL QB would be benched first in 2023, but he did more than save his job for another week by leading the Bucs to an upset win in Week 1. He’ll get the nod as long as Tampa Bay keeps winning, and they’ll try to keep the streak alive against the Bears on Sunday.

25 Denver Broncos +6600 Sean Payton came in to change the culture and fortunes of the Broncos, but it looked like the same old story on Sunday. Russell Wilson didn’t throw any interceptions and had an efficient enough day, though it wasn’t enough to beat the also-lowly Raiders in Week 1.

26 Tennessee Titans +10000 There could be a quarterback change in store for the Titans after Ryan Tannehill threw three interceptions against the Saints, ultimately costing his team the game. But no matter who Tennessee decides to put under center, the roster just may not be talented enough to compete in the AFC this season.

27 Chicago Bears +10000 The Bears had a great chance to make a statement against a team that has dominated them in years past, but they came out flat in front of their home crowd and lost by 18 points to the Packers in Week 1. They fall to 0-1 and would be alone in last place in the NFC North had it not been for the Bucs upset of the Vikings.

28 LA Rams +6600 The second-worst team in our original rankings, the Rams came out and made a statement on Sunday, handily defeating the division-rival Seahawks. We’ll see how long the good fortune lasts, as they are scheduled for a big matchup with the 49ers this coming week.

29 Indianapolis Colts +15000 The Colts put up a fight against the Jaguars on Sunday in Anthony Richard’s first game as a pro, but the lack of talent on the roster showed, and Indy is 0-1 to start the year. They could contend for a top-3 pick in next year’s draft if they remain on their current trajectory.

30 Carolina Panthers +12500 Bryce Young couldn’t get much going in his first game as the #1 overall pick threw 2 interceptions and had a QBR of 14.5. There will be plenty of lumps that he and Carolina will have to take this season, and they should be middling around the bottom-5 barring any improbable runs.

31 Arizona Cardinals +40000 The Cardinals move up in the rankings, only by virtue of losing their game by 4 points as opposed to the Texans, who lost by 16. But don’t expect Arizona to rise any further, and they could be tanking for the first overall pick in next year’s draft.