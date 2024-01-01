NFL

NFL Playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs Will Be The #3 Seed In The AFC Playoffs

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
KCM ChiefsRaiders 20231225 15
KCM ChiefsRaiders 20231225 15

There are still a few things to be decided and hashed out during the final week of the 2023 NFL season. There are division titles that need to be claimed, and teams will be playing Week 18 with seeding and playoff positioning on their minds. But for the Kansas City Chiefs, their fate for the postseason has already been decided, and they might even rest their starters for the final game of the year.

Chiefs Will Be #3 Seed In The AFC

The season didn’t live up to expectations, at least based on the team’s recent history. The Chiefs have been arguably the best and most dominant team in the NFL for the past half decade, often finding themselves as the #1 seed in the AFC at season’s end thanks to their perennial MVP quarterback. But Patrick Mahomes has struggled to put together the same type of season that he has in year’s past, due in large part to the lack of offensive weapons and 19th ranked rushing attack.

With Kansas City sitting at 10-6 through the first 17 weeks, they are completely out of contention for the #1 seed and home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The road to the Super Bowl will instead go through Baltimore. But they’re not eligible for the #2 seed, either, which will go to the winner of the AFC East, which will be decided in Sunday night’s game between the Dolphins and Bills.

KC Could Rest Players Against Chargers

In fact, they’re already locked in to the #3 seed, and no results from Week 18 will change that. At 10-6 and thanks to a couple of tiebreakers, they won’t be able to catch the Bills for #2 if they win on Sunday, and the Jaguars (or whoever wins the AFC South) won’t be able to catch them. That leaves Mahomes and company in an interesting position, perhaps being able to rest their starters for Sunday’s matchup with the Chargers.

And it seems like that may very well be the case, given that the early betting line has the 5-11 Chargers as the 1.5 point favorite for the contest. They will host a playoff game during wild card weekend, and will take on whichever team finishes in the 6th spot.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
231229051212 03 browns jets nfl 122823
NFL

LATEST NFL: Browns Will Finish Better Than Steelers For First Time In 34 Years

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 30 2023
rsz russell wilson
NFL
The Denver Broncos Paid Russell Wilson $13 Million For Each Game That He Won
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 30 2023

Even before the news broke earlier this week, the Russell Wilson trade was considered one of the worst in NFL history. There may be very little debate left, as it…

Lamar Jackson Ravens pic
NFL
Dolphins’ DC Vic Fangio knows he has his hands full in Week 17 trying to gameplan against Lamar Jackson
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023

There are several thrilling matchups in Week 17, but the biggest is Dolphins vs. Ravens. With just two weeks left in the regular season, no team has locked up the…

Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic 1
NFL
Jaguars Injury Report: Will Trevor Lawrence miss his first game for Jacksonville in Week 17?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023
C.J. Stroud Texans pic 2
NFL
Texans Injury Report: C.J. Stroud to play in Week 17 after clearing concussion protocol
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023
rsz 2w99gga scaled 1
NFL
NFL Dominates NBA In Christmas Day Broadcast Ratings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 28 2023
Shane Steichen Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ Shane Steichen had a clear for message his team ahead of their final two games in the regular season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023
Arrow to top