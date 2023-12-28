Chiefs: Travis Kelce Vents His Frustration Over Current Skid

There haven’t been many players during the 2023 NFL season that have been in the news more than Travis Kelce. But instead of making headlines for his incredible on-field play and production, it has been more of his off-the-field endeavors that have garnered the attention.

Travis Kelce Frustrated Over Chiefs Skid

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: “We handed that team a win on Christmas. We literally played Santa and gave them a present.” on the @newheightshow “It’s a frustrating f***ng experience right now.” “It’s not just one guy. It’s not just me playing like dog s**t. It’s not just us not… https://t.co/uT50b0u8bQ pic.twitter.com/rfnWY9CXMh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are struggling as we enter the final two weeks of the regular season. The team that has dominated the AFC for the last half decade is sitting at 9-6 through the first 15 games, their worst mark in recent memory. The offense that we have been accustomed to seeing at the top of the league’s rankings currently comes in at #11 in terms of points scored, and their rushing attack is ranked 20th.

But the biggest issue has been the lack of high-powered and reliable weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The team has been plagued by dropped passes all year long, which have contributed to some of the tough losses that the team has endured.

Travis Kelce has been putting up respectable numbers, but he hasn’t been as reliable as he was in recent years. His numbers are down across the board, though he still has two games left to play this year. He has just 5 touchdowns so far this year after 9+ in each of the previous 3 seasons, and has his lowest yards per game average since 2015.

More On Kelce’s Plate Than Just Football

Travis Kelce talks about throwing his helmet (via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/sAgjaNVj0o — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) December 27, 2023

The connection between him and Mahomes is still dangerous, but certainly not what it once was. The team is facing the possibility of having to play road playoff games, something that Mahomes has never done in his career, and their status as Super Bowl contenders is most certainly in question.

The frustrations of the situation boiled over a bit for Kelce, as he addressed the tribulations on his podcast earlier this week:

It’s a frustrating f***ng experience right now. It’s not just one guy. It’s not just me playing like dog s**t. It’s not just us not being on the same page, passing-wise. Everybody’s in this f***ng thing together. Everybody at some point isn’t being accountable.



It hasn’t been just the football aspect of life that could possibly be adding to the stress for Travis Kelce. He has certainly been in the celebrity limelight since starting a relationship with Taylor Swift, which has dominated the media stream and brought an entirely new circus to and around the Chiefs.

Kelce is 34 years old, and has 968 yards on 90 receptions so far this season. The Chiefs will take on the Bengals this Sunday for their Week 17 game.