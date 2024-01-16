Check out our NFL Playoffs super computer picks for the divisional round to give you a better insight on how the match-ups could potentially go down.

The NFL regular season has come to a close and the playoffs are here, where all roads lead to Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February for Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium.

The Wild Card round has concluded and we’re looking ahead to the divisional clashes which begin this weekend, kicking off with Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans on Saturday evening.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers goes down later that night before Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

NFL Playoffs Computer Picks

Our NFL computer at SportsLens uses all of the statistics, facts and figures available to us to provide you with the most informed, top of the range and unbiased playoff projections for the four divisional round games taking place this weekend.

The computer will give individual picks for each games, comparing lines and odds with the moneyline, over/under totals and the spread – as well as giving a score prediction.

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans

Predicted score: Baltimore 27 Houston 21

Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens

Spread: Texans +9.0

Over/under: Over 45.0

The opening divisional round game sees the AFC’s top seed Baltimore Ravens begin their quest for a third Super Bowl ring in franchise history at home to the Houston Texans, who impressed in a blowout Wild Card victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens rested MVP favorite Lamar Jackson in Week 18 after leading the team to a league-best 13-3 record in 16 games this year. Baltimore have one of the toughest defenses in the league and the pieces are falling together nicely.

Led by rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans have become one of the biggest and impressive surprises in the NFL this year. Our super computer is forecasting Houston to cover the +9.5 spread but fall to a narrow defeat.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers

Predicted score: San Francisco 30 Green Bay 23

Moneyline: San Francisco 49ers

Spread: Packers +10.0

Over/under: Over 50.0

The San Francisco 49ers led the NFC with a 12-5 record to earn a bye to the divisional round as the five-time Super Bowl champions aim to land a first championship of the century, three decades after their last title.

In each of their last six playoff runs dating back to 2012, the 49ers have made it to the conference championship game. They’ve lost their last two at that stage, with their most recent Super Bowl appearance coming in a 2020 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Green Bay won’t be a pushover and they’re out for blood after upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round, winning 48-32 on the road under a breathtaking performance from quarterback Jordan Love in Arlington.

The super computer is predicting a seven-point win for the hosts though, with the Packers covering the spread at +10.

Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Predicted score: Detroit 27 Tampa Bay 24

Moneyline: Detroit Lions

Spread: Buccaneers +6.0

Over/under: Over 48.5

In the Wild Card round, the Detroit Lions claimed their first playoff win in 32 years with a close victory over the LA Rams in Michigan – setting up a divisional round clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who upset last year’s Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles in Florida.

The Lions win brought an end to the NFL’s longest-ever losing streak in the playoffs. They’re six-point favorites over Tampa Bay this weekend but our super computer has predicted a closer result than sportsbooks are expecting.

Tampa Bay are projected to cover the +6 spread but will bow out after a tremendous effort. Detroit are expected to have the opportunity to progress to the Super Bowl for the very first time in franchise history.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Predicted score: Buffalo 23 Kansas City 26

Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs

Spread: Chiefs +2.5

Over/under: Over 46.0

Josh Allen will finally get the opportunity to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in his own stomping ground this year, as the Buffalo Bills host the reigning Super Bowl holders for a spot in the AFC championship game.

The Bills have been the most in-form side in the league since their Week 13 bye and eased past Pittsburgh in the Wild Card round to set up a mouthwatering clash. Buffalo recently beat Kansas City on the road back in December, winning 20-17.

The Chiefs brushed the Miami Dolphins aside last Saturday but Buffalo will present an entirely different challenge. Our super computer is going against the sportsbooks and predicting a narrow Chiefs victory in New York.