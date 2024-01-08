NFL

NFL: Pete Carroll On Retirement – "I'm Not Worn Out. I'm Not Tired"

Anthony R. Cardenas
Pete Carroll has been coaching football for a long time. Whether it be in the collegiate or professional ranks, he has been around the game since 1973, working his way up from graduate assistant at Pacific University to Super Bowl winning head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. But Carroll is advancing in age, and is the oldest head coach in the NFL today.

Pete Carroll, The Oldest Coach In NFL, Not Ready To Retire

Every passing off-season, there are whispers and wonderment about just how much longer Carroll will stick with the job. He is now 72 years old, the oldest coach in the game, nearly twice the age of the youngest coach in the league. But according to the man himself, there doesn’t seem to be a clear ending in sight for his storied career. From an interview with Seattle Sports:

“I plan to be coaching his team. And I told you, I love these guys. And that’s what I would like to be doing and see how far you can go…I’m not worn out. I’m not tired. I’m not any of that stuff. I need to do a better job and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching. There’s a lot of area for improvement.”

Carroll still connects with his players in a way that many coaches are unable to do. He is the definition of a “player’s coach”, and age hasn’t seemed to affect his relationship with the younger crowd of people that he has in his locker rooms.

How Many Years Does Carroll Have Left?

As the next Seahawks season comes to a close, Carroll will be the oldest person to ever be the head coach of an NFL team. George Halas was 72 years and 318 days old when he coached his final game for the Bears in 1967, a mark that Carroll will pass just before the start of the 2024 regular season. Romeo Crennel technically owns the distinction as the oldest ever, as he was 73 years and 115 days old when he took over the Texans on an interim basis in 2020.

Carroll has been the head coach of the Seahawks since 2010. He has an overall record of 246-147, and has two Super Bowl appearances under his belt, including winning the championship in 2014. The Seahawks finished 9-8 this past season and barely missed out on a playoff appearance.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
