NFL: Odell Beckham Jr. Needs 5 Catches In Week 18 To Make $500k

Anthony R. Cardenas
There are only a handful of teams that are playing for playoff positioning or divisional implications during the final week of the NFL season. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t one of them, and will be resting many of their starters in preparation for their postseason run as the #1 seed in the AFC.

NFL: OBJ Can Make An Extra $500k This Weekend

But there will be one player who will be going all out on Sunday, and it doesn’t have much to do with the team’s success, as they’ve already wrapped up their regular season goals.

After taking a year off from playing in the NFL, Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in order to provide Lamar Jackson with a reliable veteran target. The contract was worth a total of $15 million, but included a handful of statistical incentives that provided OBJ with a chance to earn an extra $3 million.

He has already earned $750,000 with his performance through the first 16 games of the season. He has eclipsed the 30 catch, 250 yards, 3 touchdown benchmarks, earning $250,000 for each.

Beckham Needs 5 Catches, Can Earn Even More With 2 Touchdowns

But Beckham Jr. is close to adding yet another $250,000. Should he reach the milestone of 40 catches on the season, he will double his earnings in the catch category, upping his total to $500,000. He’ll do the same in the touchdown portion of the incentives if he is able to nab two touchdowns as well, though that seems a bit more far-fetched given that he has a total of just three so far this season.

Beckham Jr. has 35 catches so far this NFL season, and needs just five more to reach his mark.

Is it possible? OBJ has a total of just four catches over the past 3 weeks, as his targets have gone down since the middle of December. He has had two games this season in which he caught 5 balls, both of which came well before Thanksgiving. But backup quarterback Tyler Huntley should be looking his way plenty this coming weekend with many of the starting pass catchers receiving rest, and you can bet that Beckham Jr. will be on the hunt for targets.

The Ravens will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have plenty to play for as they chase one of the final wild card spots in the AFC. Given all the missing pieces for Baltimore and their lack of incentive in during the final week of the NFL season, the Steelers are currently listed as a 4-point favorite.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content.
