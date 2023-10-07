NFL

NFL News: Stefon Diggs Gets Fined For Smashing Beers During Game

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz stefon diggs 103022 getty ftr
rsz stefon diggs 103022 getty ftr

Stefon Diggs had one of the best games of his professional career on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. In what was supposed to be the game of the week, Diggs, Josh Allen, and the rest of the Buffalo Bills dominated Mike McDaniel’s squad to improve their record to 3-1 in impressive fashion. Diggs had a noteworthy celebration after one of his three touchdowns on the day, and the NFL is making him pay for it. Literally.

NFL Fines Stefon Diggs For Celebration

After his second score of the day, Diggs ran to the back of the end zone with some of his teammates and hugged some folks in the front row at Highmark Stadium. When he came out of the embrace, he had two cans of beer in his hands, which he smashed together, emulating the trademark move of former wrestling icon Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The NFL didn’t like the antics very much. For the celebration, Diggs was fined $13,659.

Well worth it for an NFL player of his caliber and pay grade. Just a couple of days ago, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fined over $7,000 for simply not wearing socks under his cleats during a game against the Broncos.

Diggs And The Bills Are On The Upswing

Diggs and the Bills deserved a little bit of celebration. The Dolphins entered last Sunday’s game as the talk of the NFL after their 70 point showing the week prior. But they were humbled in the tune of a 28-point beat down to the division opponent that they’ve been trying to catch for the last four years.

It was Buffalo’s third win in a row after a disappointing first game of the year, and they are back on track as one of the Super Bowl favorites for the season. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as a part of the NFL’s International Series on Sunday, and they are currently listed as 5.5 point favorites.

Diggs had 7 catches for 120 yards and 3 touchdowns last week, and has 399 total yards on the season.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz barkley 1 1040x572 1
NFL

LATEST NFL: Which Running Back Will Be The New Highest Paid In 2024?

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
rsz usatsi 21525048
NFL
Packers Injury Report: Green Bay Could Be Limited On Monday vs. Raiders
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

The Green Bay Packers will be looking to improve to 3-2 on the season when they go up against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football this week. But…

rsz mccaffrey
NFL
49ers: McCaffrey Wants To Have A Career Like Frank Gore
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  3h

Christian McCaffrey has had an impressive start to his San Francisco 49ers career. Since being acquired before Week 7 of the 2022 season, he has made Kyle Shanahan’s offense even…

Jalen Hurts Eagles pic 1
NFL
Everygame NFL Free Bet For NFL Sunday Week 6, Including Eagles vs Rams Betting Offer
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 6 2023
Tyreek Hills Dolphins pic
NFL
BetUS NFL Free Bet: $2500 Betting Offer For NFL Sunday Week 5
Author image Andy Newton  •  12h
Raiders vs Packers Picks
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders vs Green Bay Packers Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  4h
USATSI 21417863 168397130 lowres
NFL
Minnesota Vikings vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4h
Arrow to top