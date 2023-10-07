Stefon Diggs had one of the best games of his professional career on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. In what was supposed to be the game of the week, Diggs, Josh Allen, and the rest of the Buffalo Bills dominated Mike McDaniel’s squad to improve their record to 3-1 in impressive fashion. Diggs had a noteworthy celebration after one of his three touchdowns on the day, and the NFL is making him pay for it. Literally.

The NFL fined #Bills WR Stefon Diggs $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct — his Stone Cold, beer-soaked touchdown celebration in last week’s blowout win over the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/7GUXXSz9FN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2023

After his second score of the day, Diggs ran to the back of the end zone with some of his teammates and hugged some folks in the front row at Highmark Stadium. When he came out of the embrace, he had two cans of beer in his hands, which he smashed together, emulating the trademark move of former wrestling icon Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The NFL didn’t like the antics very much. For the celebration, Diggs was fined $13,659.

Well worth it for an NFL player of his caliber and pay grade. Just a couple of days ago, Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fined over $7,000 for simply not wearing socks under his cleats during a game against the Broncos.

Diggs And The Bills Are On The Upswing

Diggs and the Bills deserved a little bit of celebration. The Dolphins entered last Sunday’s game as the talk of the NFL after their 70 point showing the week prior. But they were humbled in the tune of a 28-point beat down to the division opponent that they’ve been trying to catch for the last four years.

It was Buffalo’s third win in a row after a disappointing first game of the year, and they are back on track as one of the Super Bowl favorites for the season. They will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as a part of the NFL’s International Series on Sunday, and they are currently listed as 5.5 point favorites.

Diggs had 7 catches for 120 yards and 3 touchdowns last week, and has 399 total yards on the season.

