Bills Injury Report: Von Miller Has A Chance To Play This Sunday Against Jaguars

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Buffalo Bills had one of the top-rated defenses in the NFL in 2022, and they’ve started off the current campaign with a similar dominance. Before their Week 4 game against Miami, Buffalo had allowed just 2 defensive touchdowns on the season, and they are still ranked 2nd in the league in points allowed after facing what some were calling one of the greatest offenses of all time.

Bills News: Von Miller Could Be Coming Back This Week

The three straight wins for the Bills are thanks in large part to the outstanding play of Josh Allen, but their defense deserves plenty of the credit, too. And based on reports out of Buffalo and London on Thursday, the unit is about to get even stronger.

Veteran pass rusher Von Miller signed with the Bills before the start of last season, and showed that he still had plenty left in the tank by picking up 8 sacks in 11 games. But his 2022 campaign was cut short when he suffered a torn ACL on Thanksgiving Day, ending his season with a projected rehab that would last well into 2023 training camp and beyond.

He has missed the first four games of this season, but his return could be on the horizon. Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Miller has made the trip to London with the team ahead of their game against the Jaguars, and that he experienced no issues during his first two practice sessions earlier in the week.

How Effective Can Miller Be Coming Off Of ACL Surgery?

It will be interesting to see just how explosive and productive a 34-year-old pass rusher who is coming off of ACL surgery can be. Miller was a perennial Pro Bowler and member of the All-Pro teams at one point in his career, but his glory days are certainly well behind him.

Luckily, the Bills don’t need him to be the Von Miller that we saw back in 2016. He will be just another weapon on their high-powered defense, which keeps them as one of the most balanced teams in the entire league.

For this Sunday’s game, the Bills are listed as 5.5 point favorites.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
