NFL News: Jets vs Bills Is Most Watched Monday Night Football Game Ever On ESPN

Anthony R. Cardenas
All eyes in the NFL were going to be on the New York Jets for the 2023 season as Aaron Rodgers took the helm as the greatest quarterback in franchise history. That notion held true on Monday night, as the game was the most watched Monday Night Football telecast since ESPN took over the broadcast in 2006.

22 Million People Tuned In To Jets vs. Bills On Monday Night

They didn’t exactly get what they came to see. MetLife Stadium was electric during the player introductions and National Anthem, and the anticipation was finally over as Rodgers took the field in a Jets uniform for the first time. But within minutes, the building went quiet as their would-be star quarterback hobbled off of the field and onto a cart.

The nation sat in stunned shock, as well. According to @SportsTVRatings, the Week 1 contest between the Bills and Jets generated an average of 22.6 million viewers amongst the ESPN/ABC platforms.

Previous Record Was Set In 2008

It tops the list of most-watched Monday Night Football games that have been broadcast on ESPN, topping the previous high by nearly a million viewers. Back in 2009, a Vikings vs Packers game saw a viewership of 21.8 million. That contest was known as the Brett Favre’s revenge game, his first time playing against Green Bay after leaving a couple of years prior.

Those who stayed tuned in to Monday’s game after Rodgers’ injury were treated to an exciting finish. The game was a turnover-filled slug fest, but was somehow one of the more entertaining games of the opening weekend. It was capped off by an overtime punt return that was run back for a touchdown, giving the Jets an unlikely victory on a night when their offseason hype was wiped away in the blink of an eye.

There will be two Monday Night Football games broadcast during Week 2. In two inter-division clashes, the Saints will take on the Panthers in the early window, while the Steelers host the Browns starting an hour later. The first game will be shown on ESPN, with the latter being on ABC.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

