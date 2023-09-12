NFL

NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Wants The Jets Quarterback Job

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The New York Jets will be riding with Zach Wilson as their starting quarterback for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, but they will likely be on the hunt for another body to put at the position. It is unclear whether they will look to bring in a bona fide starter via trade or find a veteran backup through free agency to challenge Wilson for the job. Whatever the case is, they’re likely working the phones and arranging workouts as we speak.

Colin Kaepernick Wants The Jets Quarterback Job

One of the interested parties is a name that has popped up plenty of times during quarterback searches over the past few years. According to a report from Jordan Schultz on Twitter, the agent for Colin Kaepernick has called the Jets on his behalf to let them know that he’d be interested in sliding in to the open position.

Schultz said that he spoke with Kaepernick directly, and that he said the following:

I just spoke with Colin Kaepernick, who tells me his agent has reached out to the #Jets about his desire to make an NFL return. Kaepernick remains on the West Coast working out

The odds are seriously stacked against the polarizing figure. His exit from the league was filled with public outcry as it felt as though he was blackballed from the NFL due to his stance on social justice, and it was thought that he’d drive fans away from whatever team was willing to sign him.

Kaepernick Hasn’t Played Since 2016

That still may be true, but now there is the added factor of Kaepernick’s age and his football experience over the last decade. He will turn 36 years old within a couple of months, and hasn’t stepped foot on an NFL field since 2016.

A full seven seasons have passed since Colin Kaepernick last played, and he didn’t fare so well then, either. The 49ers went 3-16 in Kaepernick’s final 19 games over the span of two years, when he threw 22 touchdowns to 9 interceptions.

He has been working out and staying in football shape, which is what we hear every time an NFL team is looking to add a veteran quarterback. Kaepernick’s name does not appear on the odds board at BetOnline.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
