NFL

NFL: Joe Flacco Would Play Against The Ravens In This Likely Scenario

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz gettyimages 1873368440 scaled 1
rsz gettyimages 1873368440 scaled 1

Joe Flacco spent 11 years as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens. He’s spent the last two months leading their division rivals, the Cleveland Browns, to the NFL playoffs after spending the first portion of the season watching from home. And if a certain scenario plays out how it is predicted this weekend, then we will see Flacco take on his old team with a spot in the AFC Championship on the line.

NFL: Browns Would Play Ravens In This Particular Scenario

By virtue of qualifying for the 5th seed in the AFC, the Browns will travel for Wild Card Weekend, and will play the first of 6 NFL games on the slate for the Saturday through Monday festivities. They’ll take on the upstart Houston Texans, who have their own reasons for optimism, with the potential Rookie of the Year at quarterback and Coach of the Year leading the way.

Despite being the visiting team, Cleveland is favored by 2 points.

Who their opponent would be should they win would be decided by the game between the Chiefs and Dolphins. But if Kansas City makes good on their status as 4 point favorites, then it will be the mighty Ravens that await the Browns in the second round.

The biggest story line would of course be Flacco’s return, and if he could use any of the playoff experience he picked up in Baltimore in order to defeat his old team.

Flacco Was Absent For Both Regular Season Meetings

The Ravens would be comfortable as the 1-seed no matter the opponent, but the Browns may present the biggest challenge to them of any of the remaining AFC teams. Divisional games are often closely contested, given the familiarity between the two sides, and Cleveland and Baltimore split the season series 1-1 in 2023. Though, both games were played long before Joe Flacco was even a thought.

The Browns are one of the hottest teams in the NFL heading into the playoffs, having won four in a row before resting their starters in a Week 18 loss. The Ravens are undoubtedly the team to beat in the postseason in the AFC, entering as the #1 seed and getting a week of rest while their potential opponents battle it out.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz travis kelce says he has no reason to retire from the nfl tout 011124 ef3fbf286b174bc7a42bb716415302a1
NFL

LATEST Travis Kelce On Possible Retirement: “No Desire” To Stop Playing Football

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 12 2024
rsz gettyimages 1873368440 scaled 1
NFL
NFL: Joe Flacco Would Play Against The Ravens In This Likely Scenario
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 11 2024

Joe Flacco spent 11 years as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens. He’s spent the last two months leading their division rivals, the Cleveland Browns, to the NFL playoffs after…

rsz belichick brady 1 1a6d0ccb4f7e4fa7b9c491984f252141
NFL
NFL: Tom Brady Shares His Thoughts On Bill Belichick via Instagram Post
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 11 2024

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick combined forces to create the greatest dynasty that the NFL has ever seen. Together for a full 20 years, the two won six Super Bowl…

rsz 19226676960
NFL
Eagles News: Jalen Hurts Hasn’t Thrown A Football Yet This Week
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 11 2024
1682016961.0
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ Jared Goff says the chip on his shoulder from the 2021 trade will ‘never leave me’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 11 2024
USATSI 21656988 168397130 lowres
NFL
Who Is Going To Win NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year? 2023-24 Candidates Explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 11 2024
Arrow to top