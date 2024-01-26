NFL

NFL: Jared Goff Is 0-5 In His Last 5 Starts Against The 49ers

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud
rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud

The Detroit Lions are in unchartered territory when it comes to the history of their franchise. On Sunday, they will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, just the second time that the team has played for a spot in the Super Bowl since the game has existed. They will be led into battle by quarterback Jared Goff, who had a career year statistically in during the 2023 NFL season, but has struggled mightily against San Francisco in his most recent matchups.

Goff Just 3-6 Overall Against 49ers In His NFL Career

Goff had plenty of opportunities to play against the 49ers while he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams, and things started off rather well. The 6th start of his career came on Christmas Eve, and was the worst start of his rookie season (11 for 24, 90 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions). But he and the Rams would rattle off three straight against San Francisco between 2017 and 2018, pushing his career record against them to 3-1.

He hasn’t beaten them since. Goff would play against Kyle Shanahan and company four more times during his tenure in LA, losing all four. Then, in Week 1 of his second season with Detroit, he would lose to them again, pushing his overall record against San Francisco to 3-6, with losses in 5 straight tries.

0-5 In Last 5 Starts With QBR Of 21

It isn’t just that Goff and his teams are losing. His performances against the 49ers have been some of his poorest against any NFL team during the unfortunate skid, as he is averaging just 5.8 yards per attempt and has a QBR of just 21.

He’ll need to overcome his struggles if the Lions have any hope during NFL Championship Sunday. The city of Detroit is starved for a winning football team, and have been one of the most tortured fan bases in the history of the league. They are in a position that they haven’t seen in well over a generation, and for just the second time ever, and they’ll have to get through the overall Super Bowl favorites in order to even have a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

They’ll have to overcome big odds to do it, too. San Francisco is currently listed as a 7-point favorite for the contest, and the Lions have the longest Super Bowl odds of any remaining team, by far, coming in at +850.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz imengineprodsrpnavigacloud
NFL

LATEST NFL: Jared Goff Is 0-5 In His Last 5 Starts Against The 49ers

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn10
NFL
NFL: Brandon Staley To Interview With Packers, Dolphins For Coordinator Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024

Brandon Staley wasn’t exactly a success as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Hired in 2021 to replace Anthony Lynn, Staley always had a talented roster at his…

rsz 6591bdefa4d1e
NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. Earned $428,000 Per Catch During The 2023 NFL Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024

Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the biggest off-season acquisitions in the NFL. He joined the Baltimore Ravens during the time when Lamar Jackson’s future with the team appeared to…

USATSI 22340282 168397130 lowres 1
NFL
George Kittle Player Prop Best Bets vs Lions – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz mark andrews playoff status
NFL
NFL: Mark Andrews Provides Another Boost To The Ravens’ Offense
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
Dan Quinn Cowboys pic
NFL
Dallas’ DC Dan Quinn to have an in-person interview with the Commanders ‘early next week’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
Raheem Morris Rams pic 1
NFL
The Falcons have hired former Rams’ DC Raheem Morris to be their next head coach
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
Arrow to top