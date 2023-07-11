NFL

NFL insiders report that the Buffalo Bills are still interested in free agent DeAndre Hopkins, but there’s a catch

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, free agent WR DeAndre Hopkins remains unsigned for 2023. The 31-year-old played in 10 games last season. He was suspended for the first six games of the season without pay. At least five teams have been interested in signing Hopkins this offseason. 

One of those teams is the Buffalo Bills. Ever since Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals in late May, the Bills have been linked to the five-time Pro Bowler. Bills training camp starts in just over two weeks. Hopkins would be a massive addition to their WR core, but Buffalo doesn’t want to pay him a large contract.

Is DeAndre Hopkins a serious free-agent candidate for the Bills?

The talent is undeniable when it comes to DeAndre Hopkins. That’s not what’s stopping the Buffalo Bills from signing the 31-year-old WR. It’s the money that Hopkins wants in a contract. In 2020, he signed a two-year, $54.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals.

That was an annual salary of $27.5 million over two seasons. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that the Bills are not willing to pay him that kind of money. Their top WR on the team right now is Steffon Diggs. He’s making $14.8 million next season. DeAndre Hopkins is an elite WR, but the money he wants will likely not be coming from Buffalo unless the two sides were able to meet in the middle.

DeAndre Hopkins is the type of WR that the Bills need to take the next step in the playoffs


Over the last three-to-four postseasons, the Buffalo Bills have fallen short. The farthest Buffalo has made it in the last 10 years was the AFC Championship game in 2020. Buffalo lost 38-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs. In the past two postseasons, they’ve lost in the divisional round.

Steffon Diggs and Gabe Davis are the top 2 WRs on Buffalo’s roster. While they are both great players, the Bills could still use some help at that position. DeAndre Hopkins would be a massive signing for Buffalo. However, the chances of that happening are slim.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
