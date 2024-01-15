The Chicago Bears have some of the most firepower of any team for the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Not only do they own their own pick which falls at #9, but they have the rights to the #1 overall selection as well, thanks to the trade that they executed last year before draft night. But according to an NFL insider, they may be able to add even more first round firepower if they chose to trade Justin Fields.

NFL: Could Bears Get Top-10 Pick In Exchange For Justin Fields?

Mel Kiper thinks the Bears could get the 8th overall pick from Atlanta for Justin Fields. 👀 That would give them: ▪️1st overall

▪️8th overall

▪️9th overall Gimme your thoughts Chicago! #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/psaZaSh3xr — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 15, 2024

The Bears are in a peculiar, but favorable, situation. They have a quarterback on their roster who has shown flashes of brilliance during his first three years, but failed during the 2023 season to prove outright that he was the team’s leader of the future. He instead left plenty of questions, and he will be the subject of trade talks between now and the time the team pulls the trigger.

Or draft day, whichever comes first.

According to NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., there’s a chance that the Bears could garner a high first round pick if they decide to deal Fields away:

You’ve got no second round pick, so some maneuvering could take place there. If you trade Justin Fields to Atlanta, you could get the 8th pick overall. So you’d have the 1, 8, and 9, and you’d be able to recoup a second round pick by trading down with one of those two picks…If it’s me, I’m taking Caleb Williams number one and trading Justin Fields.

Kiper Says Falcons Could Be A Destination

Sources: #USC star QB Caleb Williams, a potential No. 1 overall selection, is declaring for entry into the NFL Draft. No surprise for one of the most talented prospects. The Heisman trophy winner enters the process excited for whoever ends up selecting him. pic.twitter.com/cKnBzXAFRH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024

The Falcons would certainly make for an interesting destination. But would they really be willing to trade their first overall pick during a rebuild for a quarterback that has yet to prove himself in three NFL seasons? Atlanta is currently searching for their next head coach, and what they would plan to do with that pick will likely be a deciding factor in which guy they choose for the job.

The Bears already have a chance to alter their franchise with the picks that they currently possess, but adding another one in the top ten would give them one of the biggest draft treasure chests that we have ever seen.

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will be held on April 25th.