Are the Bears truly interested in Eric Bieniemy as their next offensive coordinator in 2024?

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the Bears have several important decisions that need to be made. Chicago has two top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Including the first overall pick via the Carolina Panthers. The 2024 Draft class is full of elite QB talent and the Bears need to decide if they are keeping Juston Fields for the future. 

Team insiders are reporting that head coach Matt Eberflus will be back in 2024 for his third season. Additionally, there have been reports that Justin Fields could be competing with a rookie QB in 2024. On top of all this, sources have said the Bears have an interest in signing Eric Bieniemy to be their new offensive coordinator. This is just speculation, but it’s not the first time this has been brought up by NFL media members.

Would the Bears be able to acquire Eric Bieniemy from the Commanders?


The first step in Chicago getting Eric Bieniemy as their new OC is by firing Luke Getsy. He’s been the Bears’ OC for the past two seasons with Justin Fields as his QB. Chicago averaged (21.2) points per game this season with the combination of Fields and Getsy. Bears fans are calling for Getsy to be fired so that the team can look elsewhere for an offensive coordinator.

It seems like Chicago’s front office is happy with Matt Eberflus. He runs the defense and had the Bears playing well at the end of the 2023 season. The issue for the Bears has been consistency on offense. That could all change if they have the right QB and OC combination. Back on December 5, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the Bears have an interest in Eric Beiniemy. Just yesterday, a Bears fan account with 45k followers on X had a similar report.


Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog used Eric Bieniemy as an example for a new OC in 2024. A coincidence? There’s a chance. However, this could be some insight for Bears fans moving forward. While OC Luke Getsy survived being fired, that doesn’t mean Chicago is not willing to do it. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of moves the Bears make in the next few months and in the 2024 Draft.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
