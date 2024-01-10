This offseason, the Bears have several important decisions that need to be made. Chicago has two top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Including the first overall pick via the Carolina Panthers. The 2024 Draft class is full of elite QB talent and the Bears need to decide if they are keeping Juston Fields for the future.

Team insiders are reporting that head coach Matt Eberflus will be back in 2024 for his third season. Additionally, there have been reports that Justin Fields could be competing with a rookie QB in 2024. On top of all this, sources have said the Bears have an interest in signing Eric Bieniemy to be their new offensive coordinator. This is just speculation, but it’s not the first time this has been brought up by NFL media members.

Would the Bears be able to acquire Eric Bieniemy from the Commanders?

I think the only way I’m okay with keeping Eberflus as HC is if we hire Eric Bieniemy as OC. Other than that, we must go for another head coach. #Bears — Mildly accurate Bears fan (@mildbearstakes) January 8, 2024



The first step in Chicago getting Eric Bieniemy as their new OC is by firing Luke Getsy. He’s been the Bears’ OC for the past two seasons with Justin Fields as his QB. Chicago averaged (21.2) points per game this season with the combination of Fields and Getsy. Bears fans are calling for Getsy to be fired so that the team can look elsewhere for an offensive coordinator.

It seems like Chicago’s front office is happy with Matt Eberflus. He runs the defense and had the Bears playing well at the end of the 2023 season. The issue for the Bears has been consistency on offense. That could all change if they have the right QB and OC combination. Back on December 5, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the Bears have an interest in Eric Beiniemy. Just yesterday, a Bears fan account with 45k followers on X had a similar report.

You guys have to stop with this sad sack stuff. This team clearly progressed in 2023; there was a plausible argument to keep Flus. If they go into 2024 with Flus at HC, someone like Bienemy at OC, and Caleb Williams…how is that not exciting? https://t.co/ALi9Ttxmat — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 10, 2024



Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog used Eric Bieniemy as an example for a new OC in 2024. A coincidence? There’s a chance. However, this could be some insight for Bears fans moving forward. While OC Luke Getsy survived being fired, that doesn’t mean Chicago is not willing to do it. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of moves the Bears make in the next few months and in the 2024 Draft.